Duncan Park Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $811,000

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) - Duncan Park Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: DCNPF) (the "Company" or "Duncan Park") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $670,000 through the issuance of 33,500,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.02 per Common Share (the "Offering").

The Company further wishes to announce that it has settled an aggregate of $141,001.80 of indebtedness owed to certain arms-length and non-arms-length creditors through the issuance of an aggregate of 7,050,090 Common Shares of the Company at a price of $0.02 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement").

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to develop the Company's business and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering and Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Certain directors, officers and other insiders of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 2,767,999 Common Shares under the Offering and Debt Settlement, respectively. The participation of those persons in each of the Offering and Debt Settlement, respectively, constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Offering and Debt Settlement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed by the Company. The material change report was not be filed more than 21 days prior to closing of the Offering and Debt Settlement. The shorter period was necessary to permit the Company to close the Offering in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Presement

Chief Executive Officer

Duncan Park Holdings Corporation

Tel: 416 234 0556

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

[NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54834