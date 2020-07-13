Duncan Park Announces Name Change to Psyched Wellness Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2020) - Duncan Park Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: DCNPF) (the "Company" or "Psyched") today announced that it has changed its name to Psyched Wellness Ltd. The change was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting held on June 30, 2020 and the articles of amendment giving effect to the change were filed today.

In connection with the name change, the CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares following the name change is 74447P100 (ISIN: CA74447P1009). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

"Changing the name to Psyched Wellness in advance of the proposed listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is a critical next step for the Company. Psyched is well capitalized and positioned to participate in the growing interest in the psychedelic space as we build out our health and wellness products," says Jeff Stevens CEO of the Company. "We are excited to share the Psyched story and educate people on the many benefits of Amanita Muscaria, a legal psychedelic fungi."

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens

Chief Executive Officer

Psyched Wellness Ltd.

Tel: 647-400-8494

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to the potential listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Company's ability to build out its health and wellness products. By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

