Duncan Park Holdings Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2020) - Duncan Park Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: DCNPF) (the "Company" or "Duncan Park") today announced the results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Toronto, Canada.

At the meeting shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 29, 2020 (the "Circular"), namely:

Fixing the size of the Board of Directors of the Company at five.





Electing all the management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;





Re-appointing Clearhouse LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation;





Confirming and ratifying the Company's stock option plan;





Approving a special resolution authorizing a change of name of the Company to "Psyched Wellness Ltd." or such other name as the Board of Directors of the Company may choose, acting in the best interests of the Company; and





Approving a special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company to fix from time to time the number of directors to be elected at annual general meetings of the shareholders of the Company within the minimum and maximum number of directors permitted by the Company's articles.

A total of 42,379,816 common shares of the Company were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 52.68% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and all matters received the approval of more than 99% of the shares voted thereon.

The Company will make arrangements to complete the name change and will make a further announcement when the effective date of the name change is known.

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens

Chief Executive Officer

Duncan Park Holdings Corporation

Tel: 647-400-8494

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to the name change and the timing thereof. By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

