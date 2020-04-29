Log in
Dundee Precious Metals Inc., Gold-Copper Exploration in Eastern Europe, CEO Clip Video

04/29/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) President and CEO of Dundee Precious Metals, Rick Howes, speaks about the company's precious metals mines in Eastern Europe.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/dundee-precious-metals-mining-eastern-europe-ceo-clip-90sec/

‎Dundee Precious Metals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 2nd & 3rd, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM)

www.dundeeprecious.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55132


© Newsfilecorp 2020
