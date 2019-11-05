Dunedin Investment Trust : Preliminary unaudited net asset value at 30/9/19

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC

Date: 5 November 2019

Preliminary Unaudited Net Asset Value announcement for 30 September 2019

The Board of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is pleased to announce a preliminary unaudited net asset value of 427.9p per share as at 30 September 2019. In the three months to 30 September 2019 the net asset value total return was 6.7%.

The preliminary unaudited net asset value has been calculated using the underlying managers' latest valuations (including those received since 30 September 2019), which remain subject to review by the Board of Directors.

Based on those valuations, as at 30 September 2019, the Company's unlisted investments were valued at £76.1m. The Company also held cash balances of £13.1m and net current liabilities of £0.9m making a total net assets position of £88.3m.

The net asset value per share at 30 September 2019 of 427.9p increased from 400.9p at 30 June 2019.

The finalised net asset value per share will be published on 15 November 2019.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

