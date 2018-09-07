Log in
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC    DIG   GB0003406096

DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC (DIG)
09/07 04:33:53 pm
246.5000 GBp   -1.79%
09/06DUNEDIN INCOME : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/04DUNEDIN INCOME : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/03DUNEDIN INCOME : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)

09/07/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 31 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Excluding Income

284.51p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust with debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

279.14p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Including Income

291.42p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust with debt at Fair Value

Including Income

286.04p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 14:16:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David James Barron Chairman
Mary Catherine Claydon Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabeth Charlotte Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasper Rayner Augusto Judd Independent Non-Executive Director
Howard Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC-4.02%481
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC15.09%1 402
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.01%1 066
DRAPER ESPRIT36.65%678
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%365
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.91%180
