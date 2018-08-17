Log in
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC (DIG)
01:36pDUNEDIN INCOME : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/15DUNEDIN INCOME : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/15DUNEDIN INCOME : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

08/17/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 16 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

288.38p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

295.02p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

283.09p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

289.72p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 11:35:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David James Barron Chairman
Mary Catherine Claydon Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabeth Charlotte Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasper Rayner Augusto Judd Independent Non-Executive Director
Howard Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC-2.49%483
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC13.51%1 286
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.83%1 054
DRAPER ESPRIT64.75%807
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%374
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP6.17%179
