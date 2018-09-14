Log in
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC    DIG   GB0003406096

DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC (DIG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/14 01:39:41 pm
250.5 GBp   +1.01%
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

09/14/2018 | 01:28pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 13 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

277.44p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

285.01p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

272.05p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

279.61p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 11:27:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David James Barron Chairman
Mary Catherine Claydon Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabeth Charlotte Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasper Rayner Augusto Judd Independent Non-Executive Director
Howard Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC-5.16%483
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC18.61%1 426
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS6.78%1 084
DRAPER ESPRIT36.65%695
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%366
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP9.39%182
