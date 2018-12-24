Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC    DIG   GB0003406096

DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC (DIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/24 01:35:13 pm
229 GBp   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 02:45pm CET

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 21 December 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

250.96p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

257.54p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

246.28p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

252.86p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 13:44:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVE
02:45pDUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/21DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/19DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/17DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/14DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/12DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/11DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
12/11DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - AIFM Name Change
PU
12/10DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/06DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
David James Barron Chairman
Mary Catherine Claydon Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabeth Charlotte Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasper Rayner Augusto Judd Independent Non-Executive Director
Howard Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC-12.43%429
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-26.90%742
DRAPER ESPRIT39.21%682
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%352
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-15.24%142
CM FINANCE INC-27.61%80
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.