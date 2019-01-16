Log in
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC (DIG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 01/16 12:03:17 pm
244.0000 GBp   +1.04%
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

01/16/2019 | 07:44am EST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 15 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

260.16p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

266.96p

Ordinary

DunedinIncomeGrowthInvestmentTrustPLCwithDebtatFairValue

Excluding Income

255.76p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

262.57p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 12:43:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David James Barron Chairman
Mary Catherine Claydon Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabeth Charlotte Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasper Rayner Augusto Judd Independent Non-Executive Director
Howard Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC2.77%463
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS20.40%894
DRAPER ESPRIT9.26%770
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.34%375
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%347
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP10.15%164
