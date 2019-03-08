Log in
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC

(DIG)
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

03/08/2019

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 7 March 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

273.24p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

278.23p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

268.91p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

273.90p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 13:19:03 UTC
