Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC    DIG   GB0003406096

DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC (DIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300PPXLZPR5JTL763

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 3 September 2018, the Company purchased in the market 3,000 ordinary shares at a price of 257.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:

148,417,430 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

5,260,505 Ordinary shares held in treasury

153,677,935 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 148,417,430 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 16:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVE
06:12pDUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/30DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/30DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/28DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/28DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/24DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/24DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/22DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/22DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/20DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Chart DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
David James Barron Chairman
Mary Catherine Claydon Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabeth Charlotte Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasper Rayner Augusto Judd Independent Non-Executive Director
Howard Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC-2.87%488
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC14.15%1 394
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.01%1 066
DRAPER ESPRIT36.65%732
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%368
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP11.09%185
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.