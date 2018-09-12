Log in
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

09/12/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300PPXLZPR5JTL763

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 12 September 2018, the Company purchased in the market 2,587 ordinary shares at a price of 249.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:

148,414,843 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

5,263,092 Ordinary shares held in treasury

153,677,935 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 148,414,843 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 16:17:03 UTC
