Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment    DNDL   GB00B1GCL258

DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT (DNDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dunedin Smaller Investment : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 30 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Excluding Income

317.95p

Ordinary

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Including Income

317.95p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES
05:48pDUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:28pDUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/02DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/28DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Results of First General Meeting
PU
09/24DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/21DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/20DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/19DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/17DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/14DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT
Duration : Period :
Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Kentish Barnes Chairman
Norman Murray Yarrow Non-Executive Director
Alexa Hamilton Henderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael David Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Edward Beal Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT8.00%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.55%1 072
DRAPER ESPRIT49.43%750
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%342
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.44%172
CM FINANCE INC6.99%119
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.