Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment    DNDL   GB00B1GCL258

DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT (DNDL)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dunedin Smaller Investment : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

08/13/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 10 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

325.00p

Ordinary

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

328.36p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 11:34:08 UTC
