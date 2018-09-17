Log in
Dunedin Smaller Investment : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

09/17/2018 | 03:03pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 14 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

323.07p

Ordinary

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

326.67p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 13:02:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Kentish Barnes Chairman
Norman Murray Yarrow Non-Executive Director
Alexa Hamilton Henderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael David Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Edward Beal Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT7.82%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS7.96%1 096
DRAPER ESPRIT40.49%692
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%365
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.06%179
CM FINANCE INC14.72%126
