DUNELM GROUP PLC (DNLM)
10/15 09:38:18 am
586.75 GBp   +1.43%
Dunelm : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/15/2018 | 08:28am CEST

15 October 2018

DUNELM GROUP plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS EXERCISING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND CONNECTED PERSONS

Dunelm Group plc (the 'Company') has been notified of the following dealings in the Company's shares by its directors/persons exercising managerial responsibility and their connected persons:

On 12 October 2018, David Stead, the Interim Chief Financial Officer, exercised nil cost options under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan over 18,029 ordinary shares of 1 pence each. These options were granted to Mr Stead on 7 October 2013.

Mr Stead has sold 8,474 ordinary shares of 1 pence each at a price of 567.9604 pence per share, to fund his tax and national insurance liability in respect of the exercise of the options.

Following the transactions set out above, Mr Stead is beneficially interested in 763,598 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company, 0.38 % of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares).

For further information please contact:

Dunelm Group plc

Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive

0116 2644 439

MHP Communications

Tim Rowntree

020 3128 8100

DUNELM GROUP PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

David Anthony Stead

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Interim Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dunelm Group plc

b)

LEI

213800WCOWEI3T5DUV19

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of one pence each

ISINGB00BICQ739

b)

Nature of the transaction

Option exercise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

18,029

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

18,029

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2018.10.12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Dawn Durrant

Date of notification: 2018.10.15

DUNELM GROUP PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

David Anthony Stead

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Interim Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dunelm Group plc

b)

LEI

213800WCOWEI3T5DUV19

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of one pence each

ISINGB00BICQ739

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.679604

8,474

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

8,474

£48,281.50

e)

Date of the transaction

2018.10.12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Dawn Durrant

Date of notification: 2018.10.15

Disclaimer

Dunelm Group plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 06:27:06 UTC
