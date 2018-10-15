Dunelm : Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 October 2018
DUNELM GROUP plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS EXERCISING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND CONNECTED PERSONS
Dunelm Group plc (the 'Company') has been notified of the following dealings in the Company's shares by its directors/persons exercising managerial responsibility and their connected persons:
On 12 October 2018, David Stead, the Interim Chief Financial Officer, exercised nil cost options under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan over 18,029 ordinary shares of 1 pence each. These options were granted to Mr Stead on 7 October 2013.
Mr Stead has sold 8,474 ordinary shares of 1 pence each at a price of 567.9604 pence per share, to fund his tax and national insurance liability in respect of the exercise of the options.
Following the transactions set out above, Mr Stead is beneficially interested in 763,598 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company, 0.38 % of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares).
For further information please contact:
|
Dunelm Group plc
|
|
Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive
|
0116 2644 439
|
|
|
MHP Communications
|
|
Tim Rowntree
|
020 3128 8100
DUNELM GROUP PLC
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
David Anthony Stead
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dunelm Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800WCOWEI3T5DUV19
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of one pence each
ISINGB00BICQ739
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Option exercise
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
18,029
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
18,029
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018.10.12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Dawn Durrant
Date of notification: 2018.10.15
DUNELM GROUP PLC
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
David Anthony Stead
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dunelm Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800WCOWEI3T5DUV19
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of one pence each
ISINGB00BICQ739
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£5.679604
|
8,474
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
8,474
£48,281.50
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018.10.12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Dawn Durrant
Date of notification: 2018.10.15
Disclaimer
Dunelm Group plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 06:27:06 UTC