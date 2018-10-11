Log in
DUNELM GROUP PLC
Dunelm : posts flat quarterly revenue, cautious on consumer spending

0
10/11/2018

(Reuters) - Home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group on Thursday reported flat first-quarter revenue after it withdrew from the Worldstores business, and said it was cautious about customer uncertainty and market levels.

Dunelm, which invested heavily in its online business by buying Worldstores.co.uk among others in 2016, found it hard to integrate the platforms into its own offering and divested Achica.com and shut down some others to stay competitive.

The company said like-for-like sales at its stores grew by 1.3 percent in the first quarter, but fell 0.4 percent excluding a benefit from tablet-based sales for home deliveries.

Like-for-like sales through Dunelm's online channels grew 33.3 percent from a low base as it focused on a single website.

Dunelm, which operates 169 super stores with over 30,000 products and three high-street stores, said revenue was nearly flat at 248.2 million pounds in the quarter ended Sept. 29.

Recent surveys showed British consumers were worried about Brexit. Most furniture items are seen as a discretionary "big ticket" purchases and the fall in the value of the pound and a squeeze on wages have led Britons to cut back on non-essential items.

The hottest summer in decades has also stopped Britons from making shopping runs, instead going to parks and beaches and hosting barbecues.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 076 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 88,3 M
Debt 2019 90,4 M
Yield 2019 5,04%
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
P/E ratio 2020 11,62
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 1 095 M
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Guy Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Adderley President
Andrew Harrison Non-Executive Chairman
Laura Carr Chief Financial Officer
William Lester Adderley Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNELM GROUP PLC-21.66%1 448
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-5.95%15 636
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.19.07%4 959
RH24.99%2 417
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-36.47%1 951
AT HOME GROUP INC-11.45%1 732
