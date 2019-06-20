Log in
DUNELM GROUP PLC

Dunelm : raises annual profit forecast for second time

06/20/2019 | 02:45am EDT

(Reuters) - Homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc raised its full-year profit forecast for the second time in just over two months, capping off a year in which it saw a surge in online orders.

Like many of its bricks-and-mortar peers, Dunelm has been expanding its online business as price-conscious Britons log more hours looking for bargains online. But it has also managed to pull shoppers into its stores.

Dunelm said total like-for-like sales had grown particularly in May and June, boosted by warmer weather conditions.

The company, which sells home furnishing products including bedding and kitchen equipment out of more than 170 stores, said on Thursday it expected pretax profit in the range of 124 million pounds to 126 million pounds.

The retailer said in April it expected to top analyst profit forecasts this year, after reporting a higher-than-expected sales increase due to online orders and higher sales from its stores.

Dunelm, which has struggled through a costly integration of online platform Worldstores since 2016, reported an underlying pretax profit of 102 million pounds in 2018.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 083 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 96,0 M
Debt 2019 62,8 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 19,32
P/E ratio 2020 18,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Capitalization 1 853 M
