Dunelm : raises annual profit forecast for second time

Like many of its bricks-and-mortar peers, Dunelm has been expanding its online business as price-conscious Britons log more hours looking for bargains online. But it has also managed to pull shoppers into its stores.

Dunelm said total like-for-like sales had grown particularly in May and June, boosted by warmer weather conditions.

The company, which sells home furnishing products including bedding and kitchen equipment out of more than 170 stores, said on Thursday it expected pretax profit in the range of 124 million pounds to 126 million pounds.

The retailer said in April it expected to top analyst profit forecasts this year, after reporting a higher-than-expected sales increase due to online orders and higher sales from its stores.

Dunelm, which has struggled through a costly integration of online platform Worldstores since 2016, reported an underlying pretax profit of 102 million pounds in 2018.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)