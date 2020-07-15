Log in
DUNELM GROUP PLC

DUNELM GROUP PLC

(DNLM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/15 03:28:32 am
1160.5 GBX   +1.27%
03:01aDUNELM : set for fall in annual profits, says demand recovering
RE
07/10DUNELM GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
04/16Furnishing retailer Dunelm gets access to coronavirus funding scheme
RE
Dunelm : set for fall in annual profits, says demand recovering

07/15/2020 | 03:01am EDT

British home furnishing retailer Dunelm on Wednesday forecast a fall of as much as 21 million pounds in annual pretax profit as it counted the cost of store closures under Britain's coronavirus lockdown while reporting signs of a revival in demand since.



The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, now expects pretax profit between 105 million pounds ($132.08 million) and 110 million pounds for the year ended June 27, compared to 125.9 million pounds a year earlier.

However, it said total sales in June had risen 20% as consumers returned to its shops and that it had also seen a record 105.6% jump in online sales in its fourth quarter.

Dunelm had forecast full-year pretax profit to come in slightly above market expectations in February, on the back of higher online sales growth in the first half due to its newly revamped web shopping platform.

Social distancing measures within stores and distribution have led to extra costs for the short-term of around 150,000 pounds per week, the company said, adding that it expects technology costs to rise by around 8 million pounds in the new year due to investments in its online platform.

Total sales in April and May were down respectively 78% and 48% year-on-year.

($1 = 0.7950 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Patrick Graham)

Financials
Sales 2020 1 051 M 1 324 M 1 324 M
Net income 2020 68,8 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
Net Debt 2020 69,9 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
Yield 2020 0,42%
Capitalization 2 318 M 2 905 M 2 919 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart DUNELM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Dunelm Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNELM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 872,78 GBX
Last Close Price 1 146,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 4,71%
Spread / Average Target -23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Guy Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Adderley President
Andrew Harrison Non-Executive Chairman
Laura Carr Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chris Shaw Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNELM GROUP PLC-0.87%2 905
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.28.04%23 147
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.12.89%6 479
RH25.16%5 155
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-51.50%1 037
TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LTD169.85%651
