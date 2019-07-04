Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Duni AB    DUNI   SE0000616716

DUNI AB

(DUNI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duni : Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 04:38am EDT

7/4/2019 10:00 AM

The Interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 12 July.

Telephone conference
The Interim report will be presented on Friday, 12 July at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, Pin 91325207#.

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2033028/77651F8633B41110CB5E38D97A258855

::

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth, CFO, +46 40 106200
e-mail: mats.lindroth@duni.com

::

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name 'DUNI'. ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.
Duni.com

Disclaimer

Duni AB published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUNI AB
04:38aDUNI : Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim repo..
PU
04:01aDUNI : Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim repo..
AQ
05/08DUNI AB : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/07DUNI : Bulletin from Duni AB's Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/24DUNI : Interim report for Duni AB (publ) 1 january – 31 march 2019
PU
04/24DUNI : Interim report for Duni AB (publ) 1 january - 31 march 2019
AQ
04/16DUNI : Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni Interim report 1 Janua..
PU
04/16DUNI : Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni Interim report 1 Janua..
AQ
04/11DUNI : 2018 Annual Report and CSR Report now available online – correction
PU
04/11DUNI : 2018 Annual Report and CSR Report now available online
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 5 988 M
Chart DUNI AB
Duration : Period :
Duni AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNI AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 127  SEK
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Åke Sundelin President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Magnus Yngen Chairman
Fredrik Malmgren Operations Director
Mats Lindroth Chief Financial Officer
Per-Åke Halvordsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNI AB29.87%643
UPM-KYMMENE6.37%14 174
STORA ENSO OYJ3.77%10 002
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%6 719
SVENSKA CELLULOSA19.32%6 293
SVENSKA CELLULOSA SCA AB (ADR)--.--%6 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About