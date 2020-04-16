Duni publ : Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January – 31 March 2020

4/16/2020 11:00 AM

The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 24 April.

Telephone conference

The interim report will be presented on Friday, 24 April at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 856642651 PIN: 95133609#.

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=BBCCFB32-C367-48CB-A240-6B32E0635E19

::

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40 106200

E-Mail: mats.lindroth@duni.com

::