DUNKIN' BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. - DNKN

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: DNKN).

On September 26, 2019, the New York attorney general filed suit against the Company’s subsidiary, which owns the Dunkin’ Donuts brand and franchises Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants, for violating state law by failing to properly investigate a massive series of online attacks in 2015 directed at almost 20,000 customer accounts that resulted in tens of thousands of customer accounts being compromised and tens of thousands of dollars on customers’ value cards being stolen, as well as failing to notify their customers of the occurrence or protect their accounts despite being aware of the attacks as early as May 2015. Further, when another cyber-attack occurred in 2018, the Company failed to sufficiently warn the more than 300,000 customers impacted as to the true extent of the attacks.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Dunkin’ Brands’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

