MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.    DNKN

DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.

(DNKN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Domino's to hire 20,000 workers in United States

08/17/2020 | 05:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker carries a pizza for delivery as he exits a Domino's pizza store in Sydney, Australia

Domino's Pizza Inc and its franchisees would hire more than 20,000 people, including delivery experts and pizza makers, in the United States, the restaurant chain said on Monday.

The pizza chain's move follows those of its peers, including McDonald's Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Dunkin Brands Group Inc, which have added tens of thousands of workers in recent weeks.

Domino's said both part-time and full-time positions would also include customer service representatives, managers, and assistant managers.

The company, one of the few food chains to post a sales rise in the latest quarterly results, introduced contactless delivery and 'carside' delivery options for carry-out orders to strengthen sales at a time most restaurants have shuttered dine-in areas.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. -0.70% 1186.53 Delayed Quote.41.74%
DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC. -0.39% 71.71 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.26% 207.03 Delayed Quote.4.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 283 M - -
Net income 2020 208 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Yield 2020 1,69%
Capitalization 5 900 M 5 900 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,49x
EV / Sales 2021 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 114
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 71,32 $
Last Close Price 71,71 $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Hoffmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Travis Non-Executive Chairman
Katherine Jaspon Chief Financial Officer
Santhosh Kumar Vice President-Global Information Technology
Anthony J. DiNovi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.-5.07%5 900
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION4.77%154 052
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-10.86%91 607
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.41.74%33 184
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.38.82%29 712
COMPASS GROUP PLC-36.77%27 935
