Thank You, Healthcare Heroes: Dunkin' to Offer All Healthcare Workers a Free Coffee and Donut on National Nurses Day, May 6

CANTON, Mass., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin', its franchisees, restaurant team members, and the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation have worked together from the very beginning of the global health crisis to find meaningful ways to say "thank you" to healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response. In honor of National Nurses Day next week, the brand is showing its appreciation and support for these heroes' tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe, announcing a special in-store offer and a $200,000 grant to support healthcare workers experiencing trauma, and continuing various initiatives to give back to healthcare workers across the country.

Free Coffee and Donut for Healthcare Workers



On National Nurses Day, May 6, Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut – no purchase necessary – to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.*

"As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin' to help keep them running," said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin' Brands.

"Hero Recharge" Program



In honor of Pay It Forward Day today, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is providing critical support to nurses and healthcare workers experiencing trauma due to COVID-19, announcing a $200,000 grant to First Descents, the global leader in adventure-based healing. Through this grant, First Descents will create "Hero Recharge," a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to leverage adventure-based wellness programs to help healthcare professionals facing significant traumatic stress by improving their psychosocial health, nurturing supportive peer relationships, and better positioning them to carry out their important work.

"Doctors, nurses, and first responders are on the front lines of the most devastating health crisis of our generation," said Ryan O'Donoghue, Executive Director of First Descents. "In partnership with the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, our goal is to address this trauma through unforgettable outdoor adventures that will nurture supportive peer relationships and give these heroes the respite and renewal they deserve."

Continued Donations to the Frontlines

Dunkin' will continue to bring food trucks and make product deliveries to hospitals, emergency sites, and first responders throughout the country, particularly in markets where the impact of COVID-19 has hit the hardest. Through funding provided by Dunkin', its franchisees, and its Foundation, hundreds of thousands of complimentary cups of coffee, donuts, Keurig® K-Cup pods, and Dunkin' gift cards were delivered to more than 300 hospitals and emergency sites, including Boston Children's Hospital, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Maine Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, among others. In New York City alone, Dunkin', together with Evy Poumpouras, co-host of Bravo TV's "Spy Games" and author of "Becoming Bulletproof," and the NYC Police Benevolent Association, delivered more than 22,000 cups of coffee and donuts combined to nearly every New York City Police Department (NYPD) command center across the five boroughs. To learn more about these community support efforts, please visit here.

The majority of Dunkin' U.S. shops are open and have limited service to carry-out, drive-thru ordering, with order ahead on the Dunkin' Mobile App, and delivery, with a select number of locations also offering curbside service.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.



*Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, Limit 1 per guest. Not valid on mobile orders.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $25 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.

