Smoothflow Launches Its Cloud Offering For Customers Globally

Henderson, NV, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Duo World Inc.(OTCQB: DUUO)announced the launch of its product www.smoothflow.io cloud subscription offering for its customers globally. Smoothflow automation solution for customer engagement is creating a whole new category of conversational automation in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space. Smoothflow allows business users to automate conversations without writing a single piece of software code.



Smoothflow is an awesome tool that allows businesses to develop and deploy conversational automation to be conducted by machines without human intervention. What’s great about Smoothflow is its Studio interface which allow users to drag and drop activities to build conversation. To further enhance the conversation to be more like humans Smoothflow has inbuilt AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP).

CEO Muhunthan Canagasooryam said, “Smoothflow will now bring the power to deliver the next generation of human interfacing for businesses to build and deploy at speed, and bring the cost to a fraction. We are excited on the rollout of the service for our customers globally which will now serve customers speaking different languages from diverse cultures. This is the human connection we at Duo World were waiting for.”

Smoothflow is integrated with WebChats, Social Media and messaging platforms such as Messenger by Facebook, Skype and Slack to enhance the omni channel customer user experience.

About Duo World Inc.

Duo World Inc., (OTCQB:DUUO) having its headquarters in Nevada, United States, and its software development center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has been catering to the companies across the globe that want to collaborate with their customers and teams to provide great customer digital experience. Driven by innovation, Duo World Inc. has favored the enterprises in many ways, including efficiency, cost reduction, revenue optimization and continuous value addition to their product or service offerings.

Learn more about Duo World Inc. at www.duoworld.com

Contact: Duo World Inc. 170 S Green Valley Parkway Suite 300 Henderson, Nevada 89012 Tel: 870-505-6540, 702-710-3920 Email: info@duoworld.com Website: www.duoworld.com