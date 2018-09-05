Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Duos Technologies Group Inc    DUOT

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (DUOT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Duos Technologies Receives Award to Develop Mechanical Inspection Algorithms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

Agreement Provides for Development of Enhanced Algorithms to Monitor Potential Defects on Rolling Stock at Rail Inspection Portals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, was awarded a Software License and Application Models Agreement from a leading North American Class-1 Transportation and Logistics company.

The Agreement covers the development and licensing of seventeen artificial intelligence-based detection algorithm models.

Noel Heiks, President and COO of the Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., added: “This Agreement allows rail operators to deploy sophisticated algorithms which will force-multiply and streamline their overall inspection process. Ultimately, with these algorithms fully implemented, rail operators will be able to increase the speed and accuracy by which potential mechanical defects can be identified as well as corrected.”

Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini stated: “This agreement will allow us to demonstrate how significantly our automated inspection strategies can impact rail operations in general and, in particular, the safety and efficiency of traditional mechanical inspection practices. We anticipate the development and deployment of many additional detection algorithms in the near future, which will go hand in hand with the deployment of our constantly improving inspection portal technologies.”

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company’s core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit http://www.duostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos’ filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

Duos Technologies Corporate
Tracie Hutchins
Duos Technology Group, Inc.
904-652-1601
tlh@duostech.com

Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Liolios
949-574-3860
DUOT@liolios.com

Duos Technologies Group.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP IN
08:48pDuos Technologies Receives Award to Develop Mechanical Inspection Algorithms
GL
08/28Duos Technologies to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on ..
GL
08/14DUOS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Record Second Quarter 2018 Results; Increases Full Y..
AQ
08/14DUOS TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/09DUOS TECHNOLOGIES SETS SECOND QUARTE : 00 a.m. ET
AQ
06/20Duos Technologies Launches Proprietary dcVue™ Software Platform
GL
06/04DUOS TECHNOLOGIES : Opens “Engineering and Operations Center of Excellence..
AQ
06/04DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05/30DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC : Duos Technologies to Present at the 8th Annual LD ..
AC
05/16Duos Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Results and Introduces Revenue G..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Duos Technologies reports Q2 results 
05/16Duos Technologies reports Q1 results 
Managers
NameTitle
Gianni B. Arcaini Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Graham Goldfarb Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Alfred Johannes Mulder Independent Director
Blair Fonda Independent Director
Connie Weeks Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC8
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.59%856 617
RED HAT24.47%26 516
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC101.89%21 506
SPLUNK INC55.29%18 653
CITRIX SYSTEMS28.89%15 386
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.