DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (DUOT)

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (DUOT)
News

Duos Technologies to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5, 2018

08/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Duos Technologies CFO Adrian Goldfarb is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5th at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference
The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Duos Technologies Group Inc.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, FL, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. Duos Technologies' core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control platform, centraco®. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies Group also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Contacts:

Duos Technologies Corporate
Tracie Hutchins
Duos Technology Group, Inc.
904-652-1601
tlh@duostech.com

Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Liolios
949-574-3860
DUOT@liolios.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
