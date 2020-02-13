DuPont : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Log in
02/13/2020 | 06:01am EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont's board of directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding common stock of the company (par value $0.01 per share) payable March 16, 2020, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business Feb. 28, 2020.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.

