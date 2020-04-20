Log in
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

(DD)
DuPont de Nemours : Idles Car-Materials Plants

04/20/2020

By Austen Hufford

DuPont de Nemours Inc. said it idled several manufacturing sites that serve the auto industry after major U.S. car makers halted production, the latest example of how coronavirus-related stoppages are ricocheting through the supply chain.

The maker of nylon and other materials for the auto industry said on Monday that it had suspended its financial guidance for the year and was delaying capital investments, citing the uncertainty around the pandemic and global softening in the automotive, energy and other industrial markets.

The company also said it had secured commitments for up to $3 billion in new financing that will help the company weather the downturn. DuPont said its first-quarter adjusted earnings per share would come in at 82 cents to 84 cents, above the 68 cents forecast by analysts.

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 169 M
EBIT 2020 3 538 M
Net income 2020 1 287 M
Debt 2020 15 028 M
Yield 2020 3,12%
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
EV / Sales2021 2,05x
Capitalization 28 148 M
Chart DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 51,81  $
Last Close Price 38,36  $
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward D. Breen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daryl Roberts Chief Operations & Engineering Officer
Lori D. Koch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Larrabee Chief Information Officer
Alexa Dembek Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-40.25%28 148
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.10%46 027
BASF SE-32.33%45 544
ROYAL DSM-3.45%20 707
FMC CORPORATION-13.74%11 145
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-19.63%11 068
