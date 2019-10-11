Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DuPont de Nemours, Inc.    DD

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

(DD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DuPont de Nemours : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Brady Amy G.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [ DD ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

CHESTNUT RUN PLAZA 730, 974

10/9/2019

CENTRE ROAD

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

WILMINGTON, DE 19805

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

10/9/2019

A

1530

A

$64.81

1580 (1)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes unvested RSUs.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

Brady Amy G.

CHESTNUT RUN PLAZA 730 X 974 CENTRE ROAD WILMINGTON, DE 19805

Signatures

Peter W. Hennessey by Power of Attorney

10/11/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

DuPont de Nemours Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 21:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
05:31pDUPONT DE NEMOURS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/10DUPONT : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
PR
10/03DUPONT DE NEMOURS : to Acquire Memcor Business From Evoqua
DJ
10/03DUPONT : to Acquire Membrane Business from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.
PR
09/26DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
09/25DUPONT : Appoints Amy G. Brady to Board of Directors
PR
09/23DUPONT DE NEMOURS : to Buy BASF's Ultrafiltration Membrane Business
DJ
09/23DUPONT : to Acquire Ultrafiltration Membrane Business from BASF
PR
09/19DUPONT DE NEMOURS : GREAT STUFF™ SMART DISPENSER™ Wins ADF Technical..
BU
09/10DUPONT DE NEMOURS : to Sell Compound Semiconductor Solutions Business for $450 M..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 813 M
EBIT 2019 4 220 M
Net income 2019 582 M
Debt 2019 14 606 M
Yield 2019 1,52%
P/E ratio 2019 674x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,83x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 47 070 M
Chart DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 82,38  $
Last Close Price 65,16  $
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Marc Doyle Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Edward D. Breen Chairman
Jeanmarie F. Desmond Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander M. Cutler Lead Independent Director
Ruby R. Chandy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-13.32%47 070
BASF SE4.27%63 679
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.42.06%44 585
ROYAL DSM48.31%19 959
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT14.41%14 985
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION4.09%14 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group