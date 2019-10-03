Log in
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

(DD)
DuPont de Nemours : to Acquire Memcor Business From Evoqua

10/03/2019 | 07:39am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

DuPont said it would acquire the Memcor business from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

The transaction, which includes ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration technologies, is expected to close by the end of 2019.

Water and wastewater treatment solutions company Evoqua said the sale of Memcor allows it to focus on core products.

The deal includes the product line's global workforce, its manufacturing site in Windsor, Australia, associated operations and intellectual property.

DuPont said the Evoqua ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration technologies add to its portfolio of water purification and separation capabilities.

"Recently, we announced the intended acquisition of BASF's ultrafiltration membrane business. This second announcement reinforces our commitment to invest in specialty solutions aligned with high growth, attractive end markets where our continued innovation and customer relationships add value." said DuPont Chief Executive Marc Doyle.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. -1.04% 67.24 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. 0.25% 16.22 Delayed Quote.68.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 816 M
EBIT 2019 4 104 M
Net income 2019 582 M
Debt 2019 14 630 M
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 696x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
Capitalization 50 126 M
Chart DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 83,67  $
Last Close Price 67,24  $
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Marc Doyle Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Edward D. Breen Chairman
Jeanmarie F. Desmond Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander M. Cutler Lead Independent Director
Ruby R. Chandy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-9.12%53 160
BASF SE2.27%64 216
ROYAL DSM47.96%20 646
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT12.01%15 024
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-0.92%11 489
FMC CORPORATION12.71%11 436
Categories
