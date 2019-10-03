DuPont de Nemours : to Acquire Memcor Business From Evoqua

By Michael Dabaie

DuPont said it would acquire the Memcor business from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

The transaction, which includes ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration technologies, is expected to close by the end of 2019.

Water and wastewater treatment solutions company Evoqua said the sale of Memcor allows it to focus on core products.

The deal includes the product line's global workforce, its manufacturing site in Windsor, Australia, associated operations and intellectual property.

DuPont said the Evoqua ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration technologies add to its portfolio of water purification and separation capabilities.

"Recently, we announced the intended acquisition of BASF's ultrafiltration membrane business. This second announcement reinforces our commitment to invest in specialty solutions aligned with high growth, attractive end markets where our continued innovation and customer relationships add value." said DuPont Chief Executive Marc Doyle.

