DURATEX (DTEX3)
End-of-day quote  - 01/14
12.74 BRL   +5.99%
2018DURATEX SA : quaterly earnings release
2016DURATEX SA : quaterly earnings release
2014DURATEX SA : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duratex : 01/14/2019 Notice to Stockholders

01/14/2019 | 03:44pm EST

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47 A Publicly Traded Company

NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS

DURATEX S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to the CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, and in according to the Annual Corporate Events Calendar published to the market on December 10, 2018, informs its stockholders that the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting is scheduled to take place on April 26, 2019.

Information and guidelines regarding this Ordinary and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting will be made available, in a timely and timely manner, upon the disclosure of the Call Notice and the Manual of said Meeting.

São Paulo (SP), January 14, 2019.

DURATEX S.A.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 20:43:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 4 743 M
EBIT 2018 964 M
Net income 2018 600 M
Debt 2018 1 621 M
Yield 2018 1,86%
P/E ratio 2018 12,43
P/E ratio 2019 18,96
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
Capitalization 8 315 M
Chart DURATEX
Duration : Period :
Duratex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DURATEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira CEO & Director-Investor Relations
Salo Davi Seibel Co-Chairman
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Co-Chairman
Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Marcelo Koji Tahara Director-Information Technology & Digital Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DURATEX1.61%2 278
ASSA ABLOY0.70%19 250
SAINT-GOBAIN-0.94%18 845
MASCO11.35%10 002
AGC INC4.02%7 356
TOTO LTD5.97%6 437
