Duratex : 01/14/2019 Notice to Stockholders

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47 A Publicly Traded Company

NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS

DURATEX S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to the CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, and in according to the Annual Corporate Events Calendar published to the market on December 10, 2018, informs its stockholders that the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting is scheduled to take place on April 26, 2019.

Information and guidelines regarding this Ordinary and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting will be made available, in a timely and timely manner, upon the disclosure of the Call Notice and the Manual of said Meeting.

São Paulo (SP), January 14, 2019.

DURATEX S.A.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer