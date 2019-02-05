Log in
Duratex : 02/05/2019 Material Fact - Non-recurring events on the 4th quarter results

02/05/2019 | 04:40pm EST

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47 A Publicly Listed Company

MATERIAL FACT

Non-recurring events on the 4th quarter results

DURATEX S.A. ("Duratex" or "Company"), in compliance with Article 157, paragraph 4th,of Federal Law 6.404/76, as amended, and with CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, after a detailed analysis in its 2018 balance sheet, according to the internal corporate governance procedures, the Management will submit to the Board of Directors a proposal of non-recurring adjustments regarding the impairment of intangible assets and restructuring plans that are being implemented in the Company.

In case of approval of the proposal in the Board of Directors Meeting which will be held on February 13th, 2019, the negative impacts that are expected on Duratex's 4th quarter 2018 income statement are approximately BRL 314 mn in EBITDA and BRL 296 mn in Net Income, summarized below:

  • Restructuring Plan of the Wood Panels Business (including the mothballing of MDF's manufacturing operations in Botucatu/SP, noticed on November 22nd, 2018): BRL 34 mn in EBITDA;

  • Restructuring of the Deca/Hydra Business (including the shutdown of electronic showers' manufacturing operations in Tubarão/SC, noticed on November 1st, 2018): BRL 56 mn in EBITDA; and

  • Impairment of intangible assets: BRL 224 mn in EBITDA, due to the assets revision as a consequence of the material transformation implemented in the Company's business units in 2018.

The cash impact of these non-recurring events will be approximately BRL 30 mn, recorded in the 4th quarter 2018, with an estimated annual saving of BRL 40 mn in Company's recurring EBITDA, which may initiate in 2019. The events will be detailed in the notes to the financial statements, which will be released on February 13th, 2019.

Duratex reinforces its commitment to timely inform its shareholders and the market in general about the events involving the Company.

São Paulo (SP), February 5th, 2019.

DURATEX S.A.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 21:38:20 UTC
