Duratex : 08/31/2018 Market Notice - Signing of Definitive Agreement for Asset Swap with Eucatex

08/31/2018 | 06:12pm EDT

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47

Publicly-Held Company

MARKET NOTICE

SIGNING OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR

ASSET SWAP WITH EUCATEX

DURATEX S.A. ("Duratex"), complementing the Material Fact released on January 31st, 2018, hereby announces to its shareholders and stakeholders that it has signed the definitive agreement regarding the transaction with EUCATEX Economic Group entailing the asset swap of installation and equipment dedicated to the production of thin wood fiber boards (hardboard) for a rural property and forests. The transaction was approved without restrictions.

In the coming weeks, both Companies will concentrate efforts in the transition process of the operations.

Duratex reinforces its strategy of maximizing the profitability of its operations with this transaction, through the diligent management of its assets.

São Paulo (SP), August 31st, 2018.

DURATEX S.A.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 22:11:03 UTC
