DURATEX    DTEX3   BRDTEXACNOR3

DURATEX (DTEX3)
My previous session
Most popular
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/18
12 BRL   +1.95%
10/31DURATEX SA : quaterly earnings release
2016DURATEX SA : quaterly earnings release
2014DURATEX SA : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duratex : 12/18/2018 Announcement to the Market - Rotation of Independent Auditors

12/18/2018 | 09:30pm CET

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47

Publicly-Held Company

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Rotation of Independent Auditors

In compliance with Article 31 of CVM Instruction 308/99, which determines the rotation of the independent auditors every 5 years, DURATEX S.A. announce its shareholders and the Market that the Board of Directors in the meeting held on December 12, 2018 approved the contracting of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes to provide external audit services in the Company's Financial Statements to be prepared as of January 1st, 2019.

In accordance with Article 28 of CVM Instruction 308/99, the auditor Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S previous approved its replacement.

São Paulo (SP), December 18, 2018.

DURATEX S.A.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer

São Paulo (SP), December 12, 2018.

IDC-16/2018

Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

Management of Auditing Standards

Rua Sete de Setembro, 111 - 27º andar Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Ref.: Rotation of Independent Auditors

Dear Sirs,

We inform you that the Board of Directors of Duratex S.A approved, on this date, the replacement of Ernst&Young Auditores Independentes

S.S. by PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes (CRC

2SP000160/O-5) to provide external audit services in the Company's Financial

Statements to be prepared as of January 1st, 2019, in compliance with articles 28 and 31 of CVM Instruction 308/1999.

Regards,

DURATEX S.A.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer

Approving:

_________________________________________ Ernst&Young Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC 2SP034519/O-6

Drayton Teixeira de Melo Accountant CRC 1SP236947/O-3

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 18 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2018 20:29:09 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 4 654 M
EBIT 2018 747 M
Net income 2018 600 M
Debt 2018 1 656 M
Yield 2018 1,90%
P/E ratio 2018 12,17
P/E ratio 2019 18,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
Capitalization 8 142 M
Duratex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DURATEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira CEO & Director-Investor Relations
Salo Davi Seibel Co-Chairman
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Co-Chairman
Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Marcelo Koji Tahara Director-Information Technology & Digital Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DURATEX27.93%2 135
ASSA ABLOY-5.96%19 002
SAINT-GOBAIN-36.93%18 290
MASCO-34.25%9 024
AGC INC-28.34%7 223
TOTO LTD-39.85%6 221
