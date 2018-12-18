Duratex : 12/18/2018 Announcement to the Market - Rotation of Independent Auditors

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47

Publicly-Held Company

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Rotation of Independent Auditors

In compliance with Article 31 of CVM Instruction 308/99, which determines the rotation of the independent auditors every 5 years, DURATEX S.A. announce its shareholders and the Market that the Board of Directors in the meeting held on December 12, 2018 approved the contracting of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes to provide external audit services in the Company's Financial Statements to be prepared as of January 1st, 2019.

In accordance with Article 28 of CVM Instruction 308/99, the auditor Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S previous approved its replacement.

São Paulo (SP), December 18, 2018.

DURATEX S.A.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer

