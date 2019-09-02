Log in
Duratex S A : 09/02/2019 Market Communication - Closure of the Ceramic Finishings Operation in Santa Luzia/Mg

09/02/2019 | 08:10am EDT

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47

Publicly traded company

MARKET COMMUNICATION

CLOSURE OF THE CERAMIC FINISHINGS OPERATION

IN SANTA LUZIA/MG

DURATEX S.A. ("Duratex" or "the Company") hereby notifies its shareholders and the market in general that, effective today, it has closed its ceramic finishings operations at the facility in Santa Luzia (MG), which operated under the Cecrisa brand and whose operations have been suspended since last June. The decision has been made in the light of the low scale of production and elevated production costs at the facility.

The facility's assets will be transferred to the unit at Criciúma (SC), and thus neither the Company's production capacity for ceramic finishings nor customer service levels will be impacted.

With the closure of operations at Santa Luzia (MG), Duratex will be able to increase the production capacity of its larger items at the Criciúma (SC) plant, as well increase the productivity of this unit and enhance its logistics systems with the consolidation of orders. Thus, the expenditure associated with the closure of the manufacturing facility will be quickly recovered from reductions in costs and from the enhanced profitability arising from the increased exposure of products offering greater added value.

With this initiative, the Company is reinforcing its commitment to the process of integrating Cecrisa S.A. into its ceramic finishings division, while seeking to maximize the productivity of its operations and generate value for its shareholders.

Duratex would like to thank its employees for all their professionalism over the years in enabling the operation of this facility.

São Paulo (SP), September 2, 2019.

CARLOS HENRIQUE PINTO HADDAD

Investor Relations Director

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 12:09:04 UTC
