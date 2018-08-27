Log in
DURECT CORPORATION (DRRX)
DURECT : to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

08/27/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) announced today that James E. Brown, President and CEO, will be presenting at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., on Thursday, September 6 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.  The conference is being held at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.  Institutional investors and analysts that are attending the conference may request a one-on-one meeting through the conference coordinators.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/drrx.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available by accessing DURECT's homepage at www.durect.com and clicking "Investor Relations."  If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on DURECT's website under Audio Archive in the "Investor Relations" section.

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company actively developing therapeutics based on its Epigenetic Regulator Program and proprietary drug delivery platforms.  DUR‑928, a new chemical entity in Phase 2 development, is the lead candidate in DURECT's Epigenetic Regulator Program.  An endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule, DUR-928 has been shown in preclinical studies to play an important regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival.  Human applications may include acute organ injury, hepatic and renal diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), and inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.  DURECT's advanced oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs.  One late stage product candidate in this category is POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to 3 days of continuous pain relief after surgery.  In addition, for the assignment of certain patent rights, DURECT will receive a milestone payment upon NDA approval and single digit sales-based earn-out payments from U.S. net sales of Indivior's PERSERIS (risperidone) drug for schizophrenia, which was approved by the FDA in July 2018.   For more information, please visit www.durect.com.

NOTE: POSIMIR® and SABER® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. DUR-928 and POSIMIR are drug candidates under development and have not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities.

 

© PRNewswire 2018
