Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dürr    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR

(DUE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.07.2020 / 18:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Carl-Benz-Str. 34
Postal code: 74321
City: Bietigheim-Bissingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003APZ54EDTSRO20

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Notification is triggered due to the non application of the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 Para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.34 % 6.22 % 9.56 % 69202080
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005565204 0 2313138 0.00 % 3.34 %
Total 2313138 3.34 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1524102 2.20 %
    Total 1524102 2.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 18.02.2070 at any time Cash 569 0 %
Equity Swap From 13.11.2020 to 15.03.2022 at any time Cash 2778938 4.02 %
      Total 2779507 4.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3.09 % % 7.11 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered predominately due to an acquisition of shares with voting rights which resulted in the holdings of Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc crossing above 5% in aggregate, as such the trading book exemption is no longer able to be applied to the holdings of Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. 

Date
27 Jul 2020


28.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Carl-Benz-Str. 34
74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen
Germany
Internet: www.durr-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1103721  28.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1103721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur DÜRR
12:50pDÜRR AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
05:44aDÜRR : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/27DÜRR : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/21DÜRR AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
07/21DÜRR : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/13DÜRR : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/10DÜRR : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
07/01DÜRR : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
06/25DÜRR : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/18DÜRR AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 323 M 3 892 M 3 892 M
Net income 2020 41,6 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
Net Debt 2020 209 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,1x
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 1 617 M 1 902 M 1 893 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 16 562
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart DÜRR
Duration : Period :
Dürr Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÜRR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 25,91 €
Last Close Price 23,36 €
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralf Werner Dieter Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Karl-Heinz Streibich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Dürr Honorary Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hayo Raich Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirko Becker Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DÜRR-23.11%1 902
ATLAS COPCO AB8.86%54 280
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.76%43 920
FANUC CORPORATION-0.34%37 829
SANDVIK AB-6.49%24 518
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-4.91%24 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group