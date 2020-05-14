Dürr : Conference call dial-in details

Conference Call
Dürr Group's figures for the first quarter of 2020
Date
May 14, 2020 - 2.30 p.m. (CEST)
|
Dial-in details
|
|
|
Germany:
|
+49
|
6920 1744220
|
UK:
|
+44
|
2030 092470
|
USA:
|
+1 8774 230830
Please make sure you have the following PIN ready to dial into the conference call: 54283004#
Following a short presentation by the DÜRR AG Board of Management, the management will answer any questions you may have.
A presentation to accompany the conference call will be available online for download on the morning of May 14, 2020, at https://www.durr-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/. A recording of the conference call will also be available on the following working day on the same site.
Privacy Notice: click here