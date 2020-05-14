Log in
Dürr    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR

(DUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/14 04:32:57 am
17.675 EUR   -4.97%
04:30aDÜRR : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
04:05aDÜRR : Conference call dial-in details
PU
04:00aDÜRR : Interim Financial Statement Q1 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dürr : Conference call dial-in details

05/14/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Conference Call

Dürr Group's figures for the first quarter of 2020

Date

May 14, 2020 - 2.30 p.m. (CEST)

Dial-in details

Germany:

+49

6920 1744220

UK:

+44

2030 092470

USA:

+1 8774 230830

Please make sure you have the following PIN ready to dial into the conference call: 54283004#

Following a short presentation by the DÜRR AG Board of Management, the management will answer any questions you may have.

A presentation to accompany the conference call will be available online for download on the morning of May 14, 2020, at https://www.durr-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/. A recording of the conference call will also be available on the following working day on the same site.

Privacy Notice: click here

www.durr-group.com

© Dürr AG, Telefonkonferenz

1

Disclaimer

Dürr AG published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 08:04:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 512 M
EBIT 2020 144 M
Net income 2020 84,0 M
Debt 2020 49,2 M
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 1 287 M
Chart DÜRR
Duration : Period :
Dürr Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÜRR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 26,91  €
Last Close Price 18,60  €
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralf Werner Dieter Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Karl-Heinz Streibich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Dürr Honorary Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hayo Raich Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirko Becker Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DÜRR-38.78%1 394
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.41%41 574
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.46%36 809
FANUC CORPORATION2.02%32 079
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-28.68%18 821
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.71%18 345
