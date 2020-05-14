Dürr : Conference call dial-in details

Conference Call

Dürr Group's figures for the first quarter of 2020

Date

May 14, 2020 - 2.30 p.m. (CEST)

Dial-in details Germany: +49 6920 1744220 UK: +44 2030 092470 USA: +1 8774 230830

Please make sure you have the following PIN ready to dial into the conference call: 54283004#

Following a short presentation by the DÜRR AG Board of Management, the management will answer any questions you may have.

A presentation to accompany the conference call will be available online for download on the morning of May 14, 2020, at https://www.durr-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/. A recording of the conference call will also be available on the following working day on the same site.

Privacy Notice: click here