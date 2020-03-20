Dürr : Eco Magazine 2019 0 03/20/2020 | 08:08am EDT Send by mail :

ECO THE DÜRR GROUP MAGA ZINE DRIVING CHANGE Stress test Digital toolbox Sharp edge Page 8 Page 18 Page 25 IN DIALOG How would you like to be managed? What do you expect from your employer? These are the questions we ask our employees - and we pay close attention to what they have to say. After all, "Driving Change" means being an attractive employer now and in the future. You can find more information about this on page 34. "Smart production technology has top priority in our development work. " Editorial EDITORIAL Dear Readers, Being a global company, we monitor developments around the world very closely. And despite a great deal of uncertainty, we at Dürr have reason to be optimistic about the future. This is partly due to the fact that we gained an early foothold in the world's growth regions, such as China. This country continues to offer huge opportunities for Western companies. The consumer spending of the growing middle class is driving the industry's­ investment needs. This in turn benefits us as a provider of attractive cutting-edge technology. Strategic acquisitions are enabling us to give our company a broader base that secures our future, and to position ourselves in niche markets with promising growth pros- pects. One example is the integration of the Megtec/Universal Group, which has helped us significantly strengthen our position as a market leader in environmental technology. Sustainability aspects are becoming increasingly important - something we are ­noticing particularly in our automotive business. Resource-friendly production technology is playing an ever greater role when projects are awarded. To secure our position as a technology leader in mechanical and plant engineering, we are resolutely driving digitalization. Our smart applications help to make ­production more economical and sustainable - for carmakers and local carpenters alike. All ­modesty aside: I see our companies as pioneers in developing digital solutions for the mechanical and plant engineering industry - and I see this reflected time and again in many discussions with our customers and other mechanical plant engineering firms. But we won't rest on our laurels. Smart production technology has top priority in our development work. We can only overcome the challenges that lie ahead by deploying the most talented people. To remain an attractive employer for them, we will not shy away from taking a critical look in the mirror. Aside from regular­ worldwide employee surveys, we have also launched initiatives such as the Young Generation­ ­Dialogue. We seek an open dialog with our employees in order to learn how young people, in particular, want to be led. On the following pages you can find out how we are shaping this multifaceted change. I hope you enjoy the magazine! Ralf W. Dieter CEO ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 3 Content CONTENT Highlights 2019 Page 6 Stress test OEMs test their electric motors in speed test systems at Schenck RoTec. Page 8 Smart Painting Young experts such as Simon Alt bring ­artificial intelligence into the paint shop. Page 14 Digital toolbox Thanks to smart helpers, the digital trans­ formation­ also reaches small carpentry shops. Page 18 18 Digital toolbox Sustainability has become a huge topic An interview with Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, Deputy CEO of Dürr AG Page 22 With joint forces Find out how our customers in exhaust-air purification technology benefit from the Megtec/Universal acquisition. Page 23 Sharp edge Painting without overspray thanks to EcoPaintJet Page 25 4 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 25 Sharp edge 8 Stress test Content South Korea meets Morocco An interview with Mi Hyang Shin about her experience as a site manager in Morocco Page 32 In dialog What should the working environment of the future look like? Page 34 Dürr at a glance Page 38 Credits Page 39 23 With joint forces 5 Highlights HIGHLIGHTS20 JA N U A RY Smart paint shops Through software innovations for big data analysis and advanced analytics, we offer our customers new opportunities for maintenance, quality assurance and process analysis in their paint shops. MARCH And the Winner is … Five employee teams are presented with the EcoPaintJet makes it possible: Razor-sharp paint lines applied without overspray. Heinz Dürr Innovation Award, e.g. for the virtual commissioning of woodworking machines using a so-called APRIL Open House 'digital twin'. The 11th Dürr innovation show at the ­Bietigheim Efficiency Summit at Dürr AG headquarters showcases our DXQsoftware At the 7th Efficiency Summit of the Institute for solutions for smart production. Energy Efficiency in Production (­University of ADAMOS Digital Day in Leonberg Stuttgart), we welcome renowned representa- tives from politics, business and science to our Mastering digital transformation together: In corporate Bietigheim-­Bissingen headquarters. the presence of Baden-Württemberg's Inte- MAY rior Minister, Thomas Strobl, we team up with ADAMOSand our partner DMGMori to pres- ent applications on the ADAMOS IIoT platform Quantum leap in paint application to over 300 guests from the mechanical engi- The EcoPaintJet robot system makes it pos- neering industry. sible for the first time to paint car bodies with Award for artificial intelligence maximum precision and without any overspray. Please find more The application of contrasting colors and dec- RWTHAachen University honors Dürr as one Information here: orative stripes thus becomes infinitely more of five Successful Practice Companies in www.durr-group.com/ efficient and eco-friendly. Germany­ for its use of artificial intelligence in en/and-the-winner-is/ research and development. 6 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine Highlights 19 Digitalization for any carpenter: One of the highlights at the Ligna trade fair. JUNE Sustainability-linked Schuldschein loan Cost-effective, innovative and sustainable: We issue the world's first sustainability-linked Schuldschein loan worth € 200 million. Positive response Making production more efficient and ­flexible: The HOMAGGroup has developed quick-to-­ deploy solutions for entry into digital ­production, specially designed for woodworking shops and SMEs. LIGNA, the industry's leading trade fair, proves that customers are impressed. AUGUST Sustainable refinancing 750 million, with an interest rate linked to sustainability factors, among others: An inno- vative syndicated loan secures us favorable and sustainable financing conditions. SEPTEMBER Digital Schenck innovations with new brand OCTOBER Employee survey sees record participation A participation rate of 82% and a positive response from employees: The latest employee survey paints another good picture of the Dürr Group as an employer. NOVEMBER High marks In the ʻBest companies for vocational training' ranking of business magazine Capital, Dürr, Schenck and HOMAGreach top positions in Germany. DECEMBER in one sweep Carmaker BMW commissions Dürr with as many as three paint shop projects. The paints shops will be built in China and Hungary. The highlight at the EMOtrade fair: Intelligent software solutions for more productivity in balancing - this is what the new Schenck ONEdigital brand represents. At the ADAMOS Digital Day, the Interior Minister of Baden-Württemberg, ­Thomas Strobl, learned about the latest apps for digital production. ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 7 Stress test STRESS 8 Stress test The number of electric cars is rapidly growing. Manufacturers are constantly developing new electric motors. The heart of such motors is a rotor that rotates up to 20,000 times per minute. Experts at the Dürr subsidiary Schenck RoTec test this essential component in their spin test systems - sometimes until it flies apart. T E X T:HE IM O F I S C HE R - P H O T O S:P E T E R J Ü L I C H TEST ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 9 Stress test The three-meter-high colossus is housed in steel, its heavy hood secured by 14 bolts as thick as your thumb. One technician is Nothing gets him in a spin: Even at 20,000 revolutions, spin test expert Andreas Buschbeck stays calm. looking at his monitor and following the progression of the test. The atmosphere around the Schenck spin test system is one of concentration and silence. The humming of a motor is all that can be heard. Yet nothing hints at the fact that, inside the closed container, forces of several tons are at work, subjecting the component­ to extreme stress. For the developers of rotors, turbines or engines, tests in spin test systems are often indispen- sable. "With their help, the resilience of materials can be optimally tested," says Andreas ­Buschbeck. He manages the spinning service of Schenck RoTec, a small but quickly growing unit of the Dürr Group. The long-established enterprise from Darmstadt is known for its expertise in balancing tech­ nology. The sale of spin test systems has also been part of the business for quite some time. "Since 2010, we have also been offering our customers spin testing as a service," says Buschbeck. What started out as a niche market alongside the sale of spin test systems is gaining more and more traction. In the past four years alone, sales in this new business line have quadrupled. Forces akin to a swing carousel The reason for this speedy development is the boom in electromobility. Automobile manufacturers are increasingly developing the motors required. At their heart is a rotor which, with its magnetic fields of electric energy, generates­ kinetic energy. "When cars are in motion, the rotors rotate up to 20,000 times per min- ute," remarks Buschbeck. Enormous centrifugal forces impact the metal, similar to a swing ­carousel, where the chairs are pulled outward when the ride spins quickly. The spin test system enables testing of how well a component can withstand such massive forces. Can you calculate how strong those forces are? "Sure," answers Buschbeck, who has a degree in physics, and dictates the correct formula: "F = U ∙ Ω²." Could we have that in more concrete T HE R O T O R S O F E L EC T R I C C A R S R O TAT E U P T O 20.000 20,000 T IME S P E R MIN U T E 10 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine Stress test "With the help of the spin test systems,­ the resilience of materials­ can be optimally tested." A ND R E A S BU S CHBECK , HE A D O F T ECHNI C A L C­ O N S U LT IN G S CHE N CK R O T EC terms? Andreas Buschbeck laughs and grabs paper and pencil. A few seconds later, he reads out the result: "For a 20-gram magnet in the rotor and at 20,000 revolutions per minute, that's more than half a ton." That is an awful lot, considering more than a dozen magnets are installed in a single rotor. These incredible forces pull on the material and deform it. And why are the experts particularly looking at that part of the rotor containing the magnet? "Because that's where the structure of the material is interrupted and is thus more vulnerable," explains Buschbeck. The tiny bulges that develop at high revolutions cannot be detected by the naked eye. And yet they can be decisive when it comes to the stability of the material. Furthermore, it is possible that even the slightest shifting of individual components can lead to unbalance which will cause the motor to vibrate. The vibration is loud and leads to even faster wear. That is why changes are precisely measured in the spin test system using digital­ technology. Those results show whether the rotor is constructed such that it meets desired specifications, says Buschbeck. If a component deforms to a greater degree than expected in the spin test system, the rotor developers have to go back to the drawing board. After his studies, 32 years ago, Andreas ­Buschbeck came to what is now the Dürr subsidiary and initially developed balancing machines. Subsequently, he advanced the company's spinning technology as an internal consultant. How- ever, not all customers find it worthwhile to buy their own spin test systems. When more and more customers asked for advice on spinning issues, the experts started developing a new business line. Today, in the Schenck Technological and Industrial Park, four spin test systems are employed on a daily basis to test components and material samples. It is especially important for customers that Schenck experts can precisely analyze the digital data collected. "This consulting service is an integral part of our range," states Buschbeck. Traces of the endurance test Some tests in the spin test system take several weeks - for instance, if they have to simulate continuous operation in an electric car. In such Ultra-concentrated so everything goes smoothly: At 20,000 revolutions, 20 grams turn into a force of half a ton. Stress test Schenck experts assemble a spin test system. cases, the experts at Schenck perform several thousand test cycles at various speeds. If a customer wishes, Schenck also offers the ultimate test: The object is accelerated until it flies apart. This sometimes requires a speed of 200,000 rev- Deep craters on the steel inner walls testify to the extreme forces exerted during testing. Some components are rotated at speeds of up to 200,000 times per minute - until they can no longer withstand the forces and shatter. olutions per minute­. The traces of such endurance tests can be seen on the steel inner walls of the spin test systems: They are speckled with craters. Spin test systems used to be merely employed to determine the load limit of a material. It was only Buschbeck and his team who further ­developed the systems by adding digital metrology and ­modern software. In doing so, they have turned spin test systems into high-tech products. Today, with the aid of optical sensors, laser beams and electric fields, changes to materials can be identified in every phase of testing. Currently, the developers are working on another innovation. They want to photograph the spinning parts in their spin test systems using unusually­ short flashes. The results would then not only consist of measurements, but also photos, which would facilitate interpretation. a customized spin test system especially for one customer who wanted the pump gear of a rocket tested. In the past year, the experts from Darmstadt were involved in a veritable project of the future. Students at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology­ (ETH) in Zurich had constructed a ­vehicle with which they wanted to participate in a contest initiated by Tesla founder Elon Musk. The theme of the competition was a new concept for mobility - the hyperloop. It involves transport pods being propelled through a vacuum tube at speeds exceeding 1,000 kilometers per hour. Before the competition, Schenck tested the rotating parts of the vehicle in the spin test system - thus contributing to the success of the team: The student team was able to travel to California for the finals, where it took second place. 200,000. RE VOLU TIONS PER MINU TE: ENDUR­ A NCE TE S T PERFORMED W ITH E X TREME LOA DS Time and again, customers also approach the spin test experts with special wishes - such as manufacturers of turbine rotors. They drop off parts of a material with Buschbeck when they need special testing. Schenck RoTec even built More information available here: www.durr-group.com/stress-test/ ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 13 Smart Painting SMART PAINTING Dürr is bringing artificial intelligence to the painting lines of OEMs. Right at the forefront are young experts like Simon Alt. T E X T:HE IM O F I S C HE R - P H O T O S:H E L M U T PA N G E R L 14 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine Smart Painting "Paint shops are so complex­ that they provide an ideal platform for the use of An important principle in the Digital Factory: Sharing knowledge. artificial intelligence." D R . S IM O N A LT 3,500 T HE N U MBE R O F D ATA P O IN T S R EC O R D E D F O R E A CH C A R B O DY Bright colors, stylish design. In the meeting room, six people dressed in jeans, shirts and t-shirts gather around in a circle - seven ­others dial in via the Internet. The programmers, data experts and painting specialists provide an update on where they are with their work. Short questions, quick answers. After 15 ­minutes, the men and women once again disappear behind their screens. Fingers fly across keyboards, keys clatter, eyes scan over graphics and rows of ­numbers. The soccer table and comfor­table chairs in the colorfully furnished rooms on the Dürr campus in Bietigheim-Bissingen look deserted. Simon Alt holds a PhD in control engineering. He and his team work in the Digital Factory, an important future-oriented field at Dürr, consisting of around 100 employees. They develop applications to make OEMs' painting lines more efficient - including with the help of artificial intelligence. Their programs make quick work of scrutinizing entire manufacturing systems. They scan ongoing production processes, analyze them and identify systematic quality defects. Alt joined Dürr three years ago. Today, he manages a team of six people. He already learned about artificial intelligence at university, where he studied engineering cybernetics, a mixture of mathematics, information technology and engineering. This field of study deals with the analysis and targeted control of technical systems - including their modeling and simula- tion. One day, these systems are likely to solve problems like humans can today. For Alt this is a fascinating thought. Dürr ­products offer him the right environment for this. "Paint shops are so complex that they provide an ideal platform for the use of artificial intelligence." This topic has high priority at Dürr: "The use of artificial intelligence in the painting process currently occupies several teams, with whom we are in close consultation." ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 15 Smart Painting 100 GB T HE A M O U N T O F D ATA C O L L EC T E D P E R D AY IN A PA IN T S H O P "The use of artificial intelligence in the painting process currently occupies several teams." D R . S IM O N A LT Structured work instead of science fiction: Dr. Simon Alt and his team are working on digital innovations for the paint shop. The software experts quickly realize whether or not an idea works in practice, since they have the support of experienced painting process ­specialists. "This is where we have an advantage over many other companies that offer software for the painting industry", says Alt. Structured work instead of science fiction When Alt talks about artificial intelligence, it doesn't sound like science fiction but rather like structured work. "We can use artificial intelligence to analyze production data and gain important insights from it." Does a valve in a dip tank need to be serviced? Why is the temperature in the oven not right? Is there a link between paint color and error rate? Finding answers to questions like these currently costs OEMs a great deal of time and money, as they must check each machine and each system indi- vidually. With the help of intelligent algorithms, it will be possible to answer these questions ever faster, better and more easily. Big data plays a crucial role in finding solutions. Alt points to a chart. "For us, data primarily includes everything that can be measured in a plant." This could be temperature, pressure or the quantity of liquids. Hundreds of probes and sensors already measure this kind of data at all important points in a Dürr painting line. "This information is the raw material for artificial intelligence", says Alt. It is stored in a database and analyzed automatically. The smart algorithms rely on a wealth of expe- rience. They compare current with past data. They identify any discrepancies and check whether these kinds of patterns have led to errors before. One example would be the spray pressure of a robot dropping for a few milli­seconds. In this case, the system would know that the most likely cause is a defective valve. A quick check of the painting results would prevent a potential quality issue from going unnoticed until final inspection - by which point many vehicles would already have been affected. "Plus, the intelligent search for causes allows for predictions to be made on how much longer a component is likely to last", says Alt. Costly failures in ongoing production could thus be prevented, for example by replacing parts during idle periods. Such an ­analytics function is currently being presented to customers in the form of the ­DXQequipment.analytics software. 16 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine Smart Painting How much longer will the pump last? Artificial intelligence can predict the remaining lifetime of components. Pressure loss in the painting process: The software knows immediately what the problem is. 4.2 sec T HE T IME I T TA K E S T HE S O F T WA R E T O ID E N T IF Y E R R O R PAT T E R N S F R O M 6 0 0,0 0 0 D ATA S E T S Dürr's DXQplant.analytics software monitors not only individual machines but the entire paint shop. The algorithms record if there is an increase in, say, the number of defects on car bodies painted blue every Monday. They ­analyze millions of data and search for the cause. The source of error can be narrowed down. Unusual­ measurements in the paint mixing room might indicate that the same error always occurs ­during routine cleaning at the weekend. Employees responsible for optimization in car factories normally spend days searching for such causes, which is hugely time-consuming. Going forward, this will be much quicker, thanks to DXQplant.analytics. Can machines act like humans? Up to now, software has analyzed information and presented recommendations for action. But the responsibility for implementing these recommendations still chiefly lies with humans. What Alt and his colleagues are working on is for Dürr plants to self-regulate one day. "When it comes to these questions, artificial intelligence is still in its infancy", says Alt. His team is conducting research using the method of reinforcement learning, among others. In this method, software is programmed to feel rewarded whenever it makes any progress. Just like a dog that gets a treat for good behavior. "It is even conceivable for the entire automotive factory to be included in a self-­regulating system", says Alt. In this case, production processes would be automatically modified to ensure, for example, that a problematic machine causes minimum hindrance to the production process. It might even be possible to divert supply chains. However, Simon Alt and his team still have a lot to do before this becomes reality. Until then, they will no doubt find some time for the odd game of table soccer. More information available here: www.durr-group.com/smart-painting/ ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 17 DIGITAL TOOLBOX T E X T: HEIMO FI S CHER- P H O T O S A ND IL LU S T R AT I O N: HOM AG GROUP AG, LUI S A J U S T 18 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine Digital toolbox A good carpenter does not need to be an ITexpert. With ­specially tailored smart helpers, the HOMAGGroup also brings digital transformation to small workshops. Good organization is the key to successful work in the carpentry workshop. Boards, trim panels and fittings need to be in the right place so they are always close to hand. Machining must also be organized efficiently.HOMAG's digital­ assistants support carpenters in this. "The apps are ­specially tailored to the needs of small work- shops", says Hendrik Albers, Head of Digital­ Product Innovation at the HOMAGDigital Fac- tory. It is in this department that HOMAG's digital solutions are conceived - whether for customers with one, 1,000 or 10,000 staff. The company, part of the Dürr Group, is the world's largest manufacturer of machines and equipment for the woodworking industry, where digitalization is already well advanced. This expertise also benefits smaller woodworking shops. While software for large industrial companies­ involves complex networking and highly automated processes, the primary focus for ­carpenters is on the uncomplicated use of ­digital helpers. This is why the new HOMAGapps are easy to operate and require no expensive ITsystem. In fact, woodworking shops can decide for every single workstation in their workshop whether to retrofit it with a digital module. All that is initially required in the workshop is the Internet plus a tablet or PC. Show me my cabinet Selling is made easier for carpenters with the cabinetCreator. It can be used during customer meetings to bring together the material, colors and fittings of a cabinet on the screen. It takes just a few clicks to create a virtual piece of furniture, just as the customer wants it. In ­addition, the carpenter can see parts lists, CNCdata and everything he needs for the subse- quent production­ . The data can be transferred to the productionManager app. This digital job folder replaces the working documents in the workshop and always knows the updated order ­status. The data stored there can be used in the subsequent work stages. 15 MINIM U M M A CHININ G T IME O R R AT HE R MINIM U M O F F C U T S? W I T HIN S EC O ND S T HE A P P H A S C A L C U L AT E D U P T O 15 O P T I O N S ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 19 Digital toolbox Searching is now a thing of the past: LEDs on the rack indicate in which shelf space the relevant edge banding can be found. User-friendly, low investment, great benefit: That's the basic idea behind the digital HOMAG assistants. No more human calculation errors when sawing Owners of small workshops can also digitally optimize the cutting of panels, something that is already the norm in larger industrial companies. After all, up to a quarter of the material is wasted during sawing or milling. Any human calculation error can cost the business money. And let's not forget that less material also means less impact on the environment. The intelliDivide software works out the best way to cut the material and gives the machine operator a choice: minimum machining time or rather minimum offcuts? Within seconds, the app has calculated up to 15 cutting options. "It's so fast because the results are calculated in the cloud with high processing­ power", explains Albers. In addition, a printer spits out labels with barcodes for all parts that have been cut so they can be clearly identified. In this way each item is given the information it needs to be processed by the next machine. Digital edge management instead of pen and paper To seal the unsightly panel edges, some workshops store a large selection of edge banding in many different colors and materials. If one type is missing, the order cannot be completed. "Many workshops don't have a clear overview of their stock or, at best, they might be working with stock lists", says HOMAGexpert Albers. Thanks to the materialAssist Edge application, this is now a thing of the past. The app manages the edge banding stored in a special rack. The carpenter simply selects all edges to be processed using his tablet. An LEDlight shows him in which shelf space the relevant edge banding can be found. He can also see whether stocks are sufficient. It takes time to sort all parts and prepare them for assembly or packaging. This is where the 20 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine Digital toolbox productionAssist Sorting comes in. The carpenter scans the label using a glove that includes a barcode reader. In the blink of an eye, the software­ suggests the optimal storage location in a ­special sorting rack and guides the carpenter to the right shelf space using an LEDlight. Once all the parts for a piece of furniture have been sorted, the app gives a signal. The assembly or packaging­ of the finished piece of furniture can begin. Further information is required for the assem- bly. What parts and fittings are needed?HOMAG's assembly assistant provides the answer. Within seconds, it shows drawings and the corresponding components, among other things. It lists all the furniture ready to be assembled and indicates the storage location of the parts. That way, assembly errors hardly ever occur. Carpenters must have a grasp not only of the furniture and the material but also of the tools. Which tool to use depends on the material to be processed. "Plexiglas calls for a different saw blade than chipboard", says Hendrik Albers. HOMAG's toolManager knows which tool is right for the job and whether it is availa- ble, and shows e.g. how many meters a specific saw blade has already cut. It also signals when parts need to be replaced. As soon as the carpenter scans the QRcode on the saw blade, the machine selects the necessary settings, such as the right speed. Something for everybody The wide range of user-friendly apps has the advantage that every business can choose its own rate of digitalization. The experts from the HOMAGDigital Factory are already working on the next digital helpers. In many cases, the workstations in a workshop are upgradeable. "The materialAssist Edge, for example, assists in the management of edge banding and is therefore even independent of the machine that is used", says Albers. If the carpenter uses HOMAGmachines, the apps offer further benefits, such as direct data transfer to the machine or feedback to the digital assistant. Over time, individual digital modules will thus evolve into a fully networked workshop where people, machines and digital helpers communicate with each other. And where it is always tidy. More information available here: www.durr-group.com/digital-toobox/ "Now we don't suddenly run out of edgebanding anymore." BE N J A MIN L Ö W, L Ö W BR E ID E NB A CH M Ö BE L B A U The engineer and master carpenter discovered materialAssist Edge at a trade fair. He especially appreciates the fact that the digital helper is so user-friendly. ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 21 Sustainability has become a huge topic "SUSTAINABILITY HAS BECOME A HUGE TOPIC" The responsible use of resources is one of the big issues of our time. The Dürr Group helps customers to reduce emissions, and benefits from this itself. An interview with Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, Deputy CEOof Dürr AGand responsible for the Corporate Sustainability department. P H O T O:T H O M A S DA SH U BE R Dr. Weyrauch, how does Dürr help its customers to achieve environmentally friendly production? With our equipment and machines, ­customers will, among other things, save materials, ­consume less energy or manage with less space. In this way, our solutions are in themselves a contribution to sustainable management. Resource efficiency has been one of our criteria in product development for a long time and continues to gain in importance. Has the importance of sustainability ­changed for your customers? Yes, absolutely. This has become a big issue, especially in the automotive industry. Daimler, VWand BMW, like many other manufacturers, plan on achieving CO2-neutral production in the future and have now set themselves clear targets against which they will be measured. We are therefore observing a much greater interest­ in resource-saving and low-emission solutions. Ultimately, a sustainable painting process in particular will be key to car manufacturers achieving their goals. We are already discussing­ with customers how exactly the reduction of resource consumption can best be incorporated into their purchasing decisions regarding paint or final assembly systems. Fortunately, there is a lot happening at the moment. What would such a resource-saving solution be? One shining example, quite literally, is the sharp application of paint without overspray, which allows roofs to be painted in a different­ color or contrasting colors to be applied without prior masking and thus without plastic waste and unnecessary paint consumption. In ­addition to this development milestone, there is of course a lot of detailed progress: With the EcoBell Cleaner D2, for example, we offer a cleaning­ device that the painting robot approaches to clean its atomizer of paint residues. This reduces the consumption of environmentally harmful cleaning agent by 85 percent. Dr. Jochen Weyrauch Per car, this saves 50 milliliters, which may not sound that ­exciting. But with 89.5 million cars painted worldwide in 2019, that would be around 18,000 bathtubs filled to the rim. So, there is a lot of potential here. For many years we have been the market leader with our EcoDryScrubber system for highly efficient overspray separation in spray booths. The topic of resource conser- vation, which is now receiving so much media attention, has been a pacesetter for us in product­ development for a long time now. You mentioned that customers are ­paying greater attention to resource-saving ­production technology. How does this affect your strategy? The answer lies not least in our latest ­acquisition in environmental technology: In October 2018, we acquired the Megtec/Universal Group. In doing so, we doubled our existing business in exhaust-air purification technology. In 2019 we were able to book orders worth around 450 million and we will continue to grow in the coming years. Clean air is by no means an issue that only concerns the western world. We see strong demand especially in the emerging­

markets­ since government regulation is increasing. Dürr has made digitalization a top ­priority. To what extent do digital products ­contribute to sustainable production? Ultimately, all digital innovations serve to increase productivity. Perhaps you read the article on artificial intelligence in the painting process earlier in the magazine. At the end of the day, we aim to avoid equipment failure and increase availability through fault predictability. We thus help to avoid production problems. This means less waste of resources and better use of machines and equipment. Or take, for example, intelliDivide, a smart application byHOMAG. Among other things, you can use it to minimize waste when dividing wood panels. Economic and environmental benefits are not mutually ­exclusive - quite the contrary. Many thanks for the interview. 22 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine "Now we are much closer to the customer." With joint forces WITH JOINT FORCES The USMegtec/Universal Group has been part of the Dürr Group since October 2018. The acquisition resulted in a doubling of the existing business in future-oriented environmental­ technology. Customers now benefit from faster service, the combined experi­ ence of a larger development team, and a more comprehensive product portfolio­ in exhaust-air purification technology - all from a single source. T E X T:HE IM O F I S C HE R - I L L U S T R AT I O N:L U I S A J U S T The service expert can today provide faster service to his customers. "The merger of Dürr and Megtec/Universal has made our service network significantly stronger. Not only do we have twice as many staff, we also share our technical knowledge. This enables every service­ technician to cover all products - regardless of whether they originally come from Dürr or Megtec. We always assign tasks to those employees who can reach the customer most quickly. I also see benefits in growth markets like Taiwan, where we have had a permanent service presence since the merger with Dürr. At Megtec we used to have our employees flown in specially - this was time-consuming and expensive." Gerald Norz, Head of Worldwide Service ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 23 24 Rodney Schwartz, Head of Sales North and South America "The response we have received from our customers has been positive across the board." "Today we are apply- ing a significant amount of knowledge in developing our products." With joint forces Our employees' wide-ranging knowledge offers new opportunities for product developers. "We are drawing on a wide range of knowledge and experience more than we did before. A good example of this is thermal exhaust-air purification. We have found that experts from both companies have specialist­ knowledge in very different areas. They are now applying this in further developing exhaust-air puri- fication. We are thus able to tailor our products even better to customer requirements." Erhard Rieder, Head of Worldwide Product Management The initial concerns of the Head of Sales were unfounded - customers invariably see the merger as a gain. "Right after the merger, we put together a joint sales team. We were really careful about the signals we sent out. We were concerned that customers might be skeptical due to potential disadvantages with the product range or the service. We have since learned that our concerns were unfounded. The response we have received has been positive across the board. Our ­customers appreciate the enhanced service and the increased range of ­products from a single source. This is also reflected in the order numbers, which are developing at a very gratifying rate." ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine Sharp edge SHARP EDGE Painting cars is an art in itself. Painting stripes or contrasting­ colors on car bodies costs manufacturers a lot of time and material. EcoPaintJet offers a solution. Dürr's new system works so precisely that not a single drop of paint misses its target. T E X T:HE IM O F I S C HE R - P H O T O S:AU D I , S A S C H A F E U S T E R ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 25 Sharp edge "We have finally­ found a way to apply­ paint with maximum precision and without any waste." H A N S - G EO R G F R I T Z , M A N A G E R NE W T ECHN O L O G IE S D Ü R R S Y S T E M S A G Conquering overspray together with the Dürr team: Developer Hans-Georg Fritz is delighted with this revolution in the painting process. The robot arm glides over the car body; the applicator at the end of the arm applies black paint in clean swathes. The black strip becomes gradually wider, its lines standing out razor- sharp from the background. Developer Hans- Georg Fritz is delighted with this success. "We have finally found a way to apply paint with maximum precision and without any waste." Known as EcoPaintJet, this Dürr method has been in use in the automotive industry since last year. In developing the EcoPaintJet, Fritz and his team have found a solution to a problem which the industry has been working on for a long time. Anyone who has ever tried to apply glitter­ paint using a spray can will be familiar with the problem. The paint lands not only on but also next to the item to be painted. In car factories, this problem has been given a name: experts refer to it as overspray. Precise paint application is especially important when manufacturers paint cars in several colors. This is happening more and more often, because customized vehicles are on trend. Some buyers request cars with decorative stripes on the hood, while others want the entire roof to be painted in a different shade. These contrasting colors are particularly suitable for electric vehicles. The large batteries located in the vehicle floor lead to an increased height in some models. Applying the right stripes to the rocker panel or where the roof meets the side panel makes these cars look flatter and sportier. This elegant look does, however, take a lot of effort to produce. First of all, the entire car body must pass through the painting line. Once everything has dried, workers apply masking film and only leave certain areas exposed. Another paint cycle then follows, after which the masking film is removed. This wastes working time, paint and masking material - a costly method, not to mention the damage caused to the environment. Some painting lines process tens of thousands of car bodies per year that are painted in several colors. The secret of the nozzle plate Over the years, developers at Dürr have managed­ The initial ideas for a more cost-effective method to significantly reduce the amount of overspray were conceived back in 2008. At Dürr's technical thanks to better atomizers. However, even with center in the corporate Bietigheim-Bissingen the best technology currently available, at least headquarters, developers were working hard to 20 percent of paint still misses the car body and come up with a solution. There they have access goes to waste. to laboratory benches and a paint booth with a 26 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine The EcoPaintJet applies paint onto the vehicle roof, one swathe at a time. The paint is applied so accurately that masking of the remaining surfaces is no longer necessary. Sharp edge Tiny jets of paint are directed onto the surface. The traditional process, by contrast, atomizes the paint into a mist that cannot be applied sharply. Customized: Contrasting colors on the roof or a decorative strip give the car a personal touch. spaced when hitting the car body, so paint would be missing in some areas. And how was the problem solved? Fritz grins. "This remains our secret." "The nozzle ­plate is the centerpiece of the EcoPaintJet." H A N S - G EO R G F R I T Z , M A N A G E R NE W T ECHN O L O G IE S D Ü R R S Y S T E M S A G robot to put the newly developed components to the test straight away. Hans-Georg Fritz picks up a very thin metal plate. "This is the nozzle plate, the centerpiece of the EcoPaintJet", says the chemical engineer. Upon closer inspection, one can see more than 50 tiny holes on the sur- face. Rather than discharging droplets, these holes allow precisely metered paint jets to pass through and onto the car body. Before the nozzle plate was completed, there were some important questions to answer. At what speed should the paint hit the car body? How small should the holes be and how large the distance to the surface to prevent the jets from breaking into droplets? Each answer required research, simulation and countless tests. Even creating the tiny openings on the nozzle plate was a challenge. "Anyone who has ever drilled holes in a wall will be familiar with the problem", says Fritz. The holes almost always end up a little wonky. For the nozzle plate this means that the paint jets would not be equally The EcoPaintJet applicator, which is positioned at the end of the robot arm, works as precisely as an inkjet printer. Nevertheless, Dürr did not adopt the same operating principle. "Ink is like water, whereas paint is viscous, which is why it's much more complicated to process", explains Fritz. A single blocked nozzle could cause ugly and expensive mistakes in the painting line. For this reason, large manufacturers of car paints were also involved in this development. For years they would create new mixtures - until the quality was just right. Speaking to Hans-Georg Fritz, it soon becomes clear that the EcoPaintJet not only offers accurate paint application. "The applicator is embedded in a digital system." A robot arm moves it over the car body securely and in the most effective way at a 30-millimeter distance. In doing so, it follows the instructions of the software in which the car body measurements are stored. However, there is a catch. "Even car bodies of the same model have minute differences", says Fritz. Discrepancies of up to two millimeters are common - too much for a perfect paint finish. 28 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine "There is a huge interest in the new technology generally. Also because it makes production more sustainable." ME INH A R D LU T S CH, P R O D U C T M A N A G E R BEFORE: 50 min 15 m² I S T HE AV E R A G E T IME I T TA K E S O F F O IL A ND M A S K IN G TA P E T O A P P LY A ND R E M O V E M A S K IN G A R E U S E D P E R C A R B O DY AFTER: 120 sek 25 % I S A L L I T TA K E S T HE L E S S E NE R G Y I S R EQ U IR E D T O EC O PA IN TJ E T T O A P P LY T HE A P P LY T HE S EC O ND PA IN T S EC O ND PA IN T More information available here: www.durr-group.com/sharp-edge/ ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 29 Sharp edge He knows what customers want: Product Manager Meinhard Lutsch (left) talks to developer Tobias Berndt. The EcoPaintJetPro can even paint intricate patterns - such as the Dürr logo shown here. This is why, prior to painting, a camera scans the entire surface within a few seconds and compares the measurement results with the stored data. A special software program in the control system then corrects all lines of paint due to be applied by the applicator. This device compensates for any waves and curves by turning slightly at the right time, thus adjusting the shape of its lines to the car body. "Only if all influencing factors are perfectly matched do we get an optimum paint finish", says Fritz. The EcoPaintJet went into operation in the first car factory in 2019. Going forward, it is expected to be used in an increasing number of new painting lines, and even existing plants can be retro- fitted. According to Product Manager Meinhard Lutsch, there is a huge interest in the new technology generally. Not only because it eliminates any additional work previously required in the manufacture of multi-colored cars, but also because it makes production more sustainable: it lowers the energy consumed during car body drying by up to 25 percent. And it saves around 15 square meters of masking film per car. Soon to be used in aircraft production? There is no other area where customers' paint application demands are as high as in the automotive industry. This is why the technology must be especially sophisticated - and other industries can adopt it without any problems. "We are in contact, for example, with a manufacturer of garage doors", says Lutsch. The developers at Dürr firmly believe that painting without overspray will prevail. They therefore want this technology to become even more 30 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine SOCIAL MEDIA REACTIONS AFTER THE PRODUCT LAUNCH Steven Topping S U P E R I N T E N D A N T AT T H E R M A -T R O N -X , I N C . "We saw this at ­SURCAR this week. Amazing technology emerging from Durr!" Big Bang at the Open House: Developer Fritz presents brand-new innovations at the Bietigheim-Bissingen customer fair. versatile. Their latest model is called EcoPaint- Jet Pro. Unlike its predecessor, each individual hole in this model's nozzle plate can be opened and closed. "This enables products to be customized even more", says Lutsch. It will lead to previously unimagined opportunities for applying graphic elements to car bodies in series pro- duction. Aside from carmakers, aircraft manufacturers are also interested in the EcoPaintJet Pro. They could use it to apply some logos and decorations to their planes more quickly and easily. The engineers and software experts at Dürr are already thinking up the next vision. They want to be able to paint ever-larger areas of a car body without generating any overspray - and one day even entire vehicles. Abhishek Sharma H E A D PA I N T S H O P 3 W H E E L E R P L A N T T V S M O T O R C O M PA N Y "Great time saver technology" Carsten Rietig H E A D O F P L A N N I N G D E P T. PA I N T S H O P AT V O L K S WA G E N A G "As soon as the technology is ready for series production, I'll be first in line!" ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 31 South Korea meets Morocco SOUTH KOREA meetsMOROCCO For carmakers, North Africa is an interesting emerging market. They are building new plants - with Dürr providing some of the painting technology. Construction sites need project experts who are willing to immerse themselves in another culture and take the helm. Mi Hyang Shin works for Dürr in the South Korean city of Seoul - at least in theory. However, for a year and a half she turned her life upside down and gained some of her most interesting experiences in Morocco. T E X T:C L A IR E BU S C H E - P H O T O S A N D I L L U S T R AT I O N:I S T O C K P H O T O, C H EO N K IM , M O NIE K W IE SE 32 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine South Korea meets Morocco Ms. Shin, how did you come to work in Morocco? It has always been my wish to work abroad. I am intrigued by other cultures and people. And then an order came in for a paint shop for a South Korean carmaker in the Moroccan city of Kenitra. When I was asked if I could see myself supporting the site manager locally, I seized the opportunity. So you said yes without any hesitation? Well, I did need a bit of time to think about it - this was definitely out of my comfort zone. ­Moving to a different country for work was already very exciting - and even more so as a woman in a male-dominated job. Not only did I have to find my bearings in a city I wasn't ­familiar with, I also had to hold my own in a new envi- ronment. Whether technology or culture: Mi Hyang Shin embraced the ­adventure and took on the position of site manager in Morocco. How did you plan your stay in Morocco from South Korea? Dürr helped me sort out important organizational tasks, such as finding somewhere to live and applying for a visa. Our personnel department was always a good port of call. Was the job how you had imagined it to be? (Laughs) Well, not quite. Since the site manager was unable to take on his position, I stepped in and suddenly found myself being site manager with everything that goes with it. Did you notice any differences in the ­working methods? I really had to get used to suppliers being more laid back about deadlines. I got quite stressed about this at first, but it improved over time. What are your best memories? We had an incredible team spirit - together, we found a solution for every problem and every change of plan. You don't find colleagues like that everywhere. And the best moment of all was when the first painted car left the finished plant. I won't forget that feeling for a long time. How did you get on in a culture you weren't familiar with? I was a bit worried initially. I had hardly come into contact with Islamic culture before I went out there. But my local colleagues made it easy for me. Thanks to their open and helpful approach, I quickly felt at ease. I tried to learn at least a few words of Arabic and French, which was very helpful. I then found a local language teacher, who also helped me immerse myself a bit into Moroccan culture. I even attended a traditional wedding, which was an unforgettable experience. We celebrated until the early hours, and the bride and groom changed their outfits about five times. In South Korea, the whole wedding is over within an hour. It sounds as though you made some good friends! Yes, definitely. Even though I really missed Seoul, it was a weird feeling to be leaving Kenitra­ again after a year and a half; it had become a second­ home to me. I am still in touch with my ­Moroccan friends and always look forward­ to visiting them when I am there, as was the case just recently. ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 33 In Dialog F OF RH HÜ HT SC EC BR E, AL PP AS HO OM R, TH TE US HA FE SC OS: SA OT R- PH CHE O FIS IM TE XT: HE "During a number of different workshops that were held over four weekends, they were asked to work on a ­vision for the company." HE ID I S CHMI T T, HE A D O F H U M A N R E S O U R CE S AT S CHE N CK R O T EC People change - companies they and with them the work for. To find tomorrow's out what working should environment look like, the Dürr Group listens to its employees. More information on people development and careers at the Dürr Group is available here: .com/ -group www.durr en/career Are young colleagues taken seriously? Do they have a say? Is there room for their needs? Patrick Manske gives a clear answer to these questions. "I've never felt as though my opinion didn't­mat- ter", says the engineer. At Schenck RoTec, the Darmstadt subsidiary, he has held a leading position in customer service since April 2020. Never- theless, he is fully aware that "you have to assert yourself to be heard. But not everyone does." The management obviously took the same view. Keen to create a platform for more employees to enter into dialog, Schenck last year invited 30 young employees to attend the "Young Generation Dialogue" initiative. "During a number of different workshops that were held over four weekends, they were asked to work on a vision for the company", says Heidi Schmitt, Head of HRat Schenck. Manske was one of those selected. From error management culture to innovation How significant will megatrends, organizational issues and leadership topics be in 2025? This was one of the central questions discussed by the participants. It was up to them to decide what aspects they wanted to focus on during the series of seminars. Some chose the topic of error management­ culture, others opted for net­ working in the company or employee retention. 34 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine In Dialog Relaxed chat with the boss: Schenck colleagues discuss the results with Ralf W. Dieter, CEO of Dürr AG. Good day sunshine: To make the most of the weather, parts of the workshops are held outside. "You have to assert yourself to be ­heard. But not everyone does." S CHE N CK R O T EC Manske joined the working group for inno- vation. However, rather than focusing on the search for technical solutions, the objective was to think outside the box; it was to think about societal change impacting the company, and about opportunities that can be derived from such trends. Even ideas that at first seemed farfetched were welcome. One such example was whether the growing online trade could have an effect on the company itself. Members of the management and the Board of Management accompanied the workshops. "They were very interested and spent a lot of time with us", says Manske. After the series of workshops had ended, his group continued to meet once a month to consolidate and further explore the results. Whether the young generation differs from their older colleagues in terms of what makes them tick at work is not a question for which Manske has a blanket answer. The baby-boomer generation does have a reputation of living for work, while younger people are said to attach greater importance to a work-life balance. "But there are also people in my generation who want to pursue a career and work a lot." Manske himself had already completed a cooperative state university program in engineering when he embarked on a master's degree in commercial information technology in his free time. There is one area, how- ever, where he sees differences between the gen- erations. "For younger people, ­sustainability and climate protection are of central importance." Although this view is also shared by the baby boomers, it is less pronounced. Struck a chord Another initiative at Dürr Systems addressed the expectations of different generations toward management as well as their needs and goals. These topics resonated with more employees than expected. Almost 150 people applied for 40 workshop places. "We clearly struck a chord", says project manager Anna Vollmer. ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 35 In Dialog Perspective: Gert Friedrich presents the results of his group. Looking at leadership from different angles: Aline Damian leads a 2-strong team herself. An important stage in the workshop: Becoming aware of one's own expectations around management and defining them. Each of the groups was made up of ­participants from the same generation. The teams were asked to define what the company could ­contribute toward the further development of its ­employees. Following the workshops, the results were presented to the other participants and the manage­ ment representatives. "This revealed some interesting generation-specific differences", says Vollmer. People at the beginning of their careers attached greater importance to professional development - ideally with a personal career plan. Employees up to the age of 40 expressed a wish for more dialog with their line managers, greater transparency in ­decision-making and a more flexible work routine. For the older gener- ation, on the other hand, a feedback culture practiced in the company was of central importance. The participants are now continuing to work on their topics. The focus is on the areas of leadership and communication as well as on feedback culture. Last year the participants of the Dialog initiative, together with works council representatives and personnel developers, created a feedback sheet for discussions with employees. Managers also receive assistance in implementing working arrangements in line with current requirements, one example being mobile 36 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine In Dialog "For me it's ­exciting and motivating to have a ­personal ­dialog with the A P P R E N T I CE IND U S T R I A L CL E R K A ND IN CH A R G E O F T HE Y O U T H A ND A P P R E N T I CE ­R E P R E S E N TAT I O N AT H O M A G IN S CH O P F L O CH working. During tailor-made training sessions, managers can learn how to organize a team whose members work in changing locations or have part-time jobs. Interactive exchange Apart from other formats, Dürr's subsidiary HOMAGoperates a special type of generation dialog at its Schopfloch site. Twice a year, 50 apprentices and cooperative state university students meet one of the managing ­directors there. The feedback is positive. "For me it's exciting and motivating to have a personal ­dialog with the management", says Celine Haug, who is in her second year of apprenticeship as an industrial clerk and is also Head of the Youth and Apprentice Representation. For her, these regular meetings are a sign of trust and appre- ciation. To make sure the dialog between the generations is made as easy and relaxed as possible, HOMAGalso relies on digital technology ­during the meetings. Those who want to participate don't even have to speak up anymore. "The participants can send in their questions via smart- phone using a conference tool. A projector then displays the text for everyone to see", says Head of ­Education Center, Steffen Stippl. This also gives more reserved participants the chance to address awkward issues - these are, after all, particularly interesting. Three questions for Susanne Schlegel How would you describe your personal­ error management culture? Everyone makes mistakes. My basic rule is: 80 percent of decisions should be right, the other 20 percent might have to be corrected. This means I won't rip anyone's head off if they make mistakes, but I do expect people to take responsibility for them. Being open about mistakes is important, whereas hiding mistakes can lead to further negative consequences. This is what we need to avoid. That said, I won't let anyone shirk their responsibility. I ask how the mistake could have happened and how the person would suggest solving the problem. We will then decide together how to proceed. The evening before an important appointment, you notice that you have made a crucial error in your planning. What do you do? If I can still correct the mistake, I will work until I have put everything right. Otherwise I will have to tell the participants exactly what the issue is and apologize for it. I would then ask for some extra time so I can rectify the mistake. This kind of open approach is disarming, and I have never had a bad experience with it. How do you see the error management­ culture in your company? I think we're on the right track at Schenck. But there are still a few development steps we need to take. We must further promote self-­ directed working and encourage employees to think more in terms of solutions rather than problems. Whoever has made a mistake often knows best what the right measures are, and An open error management culture was on the wish list of many people taking part in Schenck's dialog event. Susanne Schlegel, CFO of the Darmstadt-based Dürr subsidiary, explains how managers can contribute toward this. ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine 37 Dürr at a glance DÜRR AT A GLANCE KEY FIGURES1 2019/2018 2019 2018 2017 Change in % Incoming orders € million 4,076.5 3,930.9 3,803.0 3.7 Orders on hand (Dec. 31) € million 2,742.8 2,577.2 2,449.4 6.4 Sales revenues € million 3,921.5 3,869.8 3,713.2 1.3 of which abroad % 82.9 84.3 86.9 -1.4 pp EBIT € million 195.9 233.5 287.0 -16.1 EBIT before extraordinary effects 2 € million 263.1 274.9 283.7 -4.3 EBT € million 174.7 219.7 267.3 -20.5 Net profit € million 129.8 163.5 199.6 -20.6 Cash flow from operating activities € million 171.9 162.3 119.8 5.9 Cash flow from investing activities € million -231.8 -30.1 -17.2 Cash flow from financing activities € million 60.8 -134.0 -152.2 Free cash flow € million 44.9 78.4 14.3 -42.8 Equity (with non-controlling interests) (Dec. 31) € million 1,043.4 992.2 900.5 5.2 Net financial status (Dec. 31) € million -99.3 32.3 176.3 Net working capital (Dec. 31) € million 502.7 441.4 373.7 13.9 Employees (Dec. 31) 16,493 16,312 14,974 1.1 of which abroad % 50.4 50.0 47.7 0.4 pp Gearing (Dec. 31) % 8.7 -3.4 -24.3 12.1 pp Equity ratio (Dec. 31) % 26.9 27.4 25.6 -0.5 pp EBIT margin % 5.0 6.0 7.7 -1.0 pp EBIT margin before extraordinary effects 2 % 6.7 7.1 7.6 -0.4 pp ROCE % 16.9 24.0 38.6 -7.1 pp EVA € million 39.4 76.0 142.7 -48.1 Dürr stock (ISIN: DE0005565204) High € 42.26 57.18 60.28 Low € 20.76 27.30 37.00 Close € 30.38 30.53 53.28 Number of shares 69,202,080 69,202,080 69,202,080 Earnings per share € 1.79 2.27 2.78 -21.1 Dividend per share € 0.80 3 1.00 1.10 -20.0 1 The IFRS 16 International Financial Reporting Standard was first applied in fiscal 2019. In addition, the Megtec/Universal Group, acquired in October 2018, was consolidated on a full-year basis for the first time. Please refer to the explanatory notes on the figures and the comparability with previous years from page 55 in the 2019 annual report. 2 Extraordinary effects: € -67.2 million (2019), € -41,4 million (2018), € +3,3 million (2017) 3 Dividend proposal for the annual general meeting 38 ECOThe Dürr Group Magazine COMPANY PROFILE The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical and woodworking industries. It generated sales of € 3.92 billion in 2019. The company has around 16,500 employees and 112 business locations in 34 countries. The Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAGand with five divisions. OUR FIVE DIVISIONS Paint and Application Clean Measuring Woodworking Final Assembly Technology Technology and Process Machinery and Systems Systems Systems Systems Paint shops Paint application technology Air pollution control Balancing technology Machinery and equipment for Final assembly systems Glueing technology Noise abatement systems Industrial filling technology the woodworking industry Automotive filling technology 1 Sealing technology Coating systems for battery Automotive filling technology 1 Assembly technology 1 electrodes Assembly technology 1 Testing technology 1 Testing technology 1 € 1,243.8 M € 592.8 M € 395.3 M € 410.4 M € 1,279.1 M S A L E S S A L E S S A L E S S A L E S S A L E S € 64.5 M € 63.3 M € 23.3 M € 40.2 M € 82.7 M O P E R AT IN G E BI T O P E R AT IN G E BI T O P E R AT IN G E BI T O P E R AT IN G E BI T O P E R AT IN G E BI T 3,634 2,306 1,418 2,293 6,569 E MP L O Y E E S E MP L O Y E E S E MP L O Y E E S E MP L O Y E E S E MP L O Y E E S 1 The areas marked were part of Measuring and Process Systems until December 31, 2019, and then transferred to Paint and Final Assembly Systems on January 1, 2020. CREDITS PUBLISHED BY CHIEF EDITOR Dürr AG Günter Dielmann Corporate Communications & EDITORS Investor Relations Carl-Benz-Straße 34 Stefan Tobias Burkhardt, Claire Busche, 74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen Mathias Christen, Heimo Fischer Germany PHOTOGRAPHY AND ILLUSTRATIONS Tel +49 7142 78 - 1785 Audi, Thomas Dashuber, Sascha Feuster, Fax +49 7142 78 - 1716 HOMAG Group, Thomas Hoppe, iStockphoto, corpcom@durr.com Peter Jülich, Luisa Just, Cheon Kim, ­Pradipta www.durr-group.com Mahardika, Helmut Pangerl, ­Albrecht ­Schürhoff, Moniek Wiese CONCEPT AND DESIGN Kirchhoff Consult, Hamburg, Germany PRINTING Beisner Druck, Buchholz in der Nordheide, Germany To aid readability, we do not use both the masculine and feminine forms when referring to mixed groups of people. The masculine form is used as a generic form to include all genders. This magazine is also available in German. #PASSIONEERING #CAREERS Exciting impressions: Working in project management­at Dürr Systems in Thailand, intern ex estiunt doluptas dit parchilique dolut quidebit qui Myriam­ Tsakou learns what "Passioneering" ut quassequosam si ut voluptat aut quatur mosan- means for us: implementing projects with passion dandam que nonsequuntis et ani alibusam, odis- and developing cutting-edge technologies. cipis nullita pariate num quam coriorio quid qui dis www.durr-group.com/en/career/ ressima gnisimagnat aceperc idescim qui a num aut ma voloreiuracerunt ullatur rese prat moluptia quam ratiur si sumquid emolupt aquodit, verecati. W W W. D U R R - G R O U P.C O M Attachments Original document

