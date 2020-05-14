Dürr : Interim Financial Statement Q1 2020 0 05/14/2020 | 04:00am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INTERIM STATEMENT JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020 WWW.DURR-GROUP.COM Contents Key figures Highlights Q1 2020 Group management report Consolidated statement of income Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of financial position 22 Consolidated statement of cash flows Consolidated statement of changes in equity Financial calendar 25 Contact COVER PHOTO We received the German Innovation Award in April 2020 in recognition of the development of the EcoPaintJet. The robot-based system substantially simplifies dual-color painting of cars. As it does not use overspray, car bodies no longer have to be masked with plastic film when the roof is painted with a contrasting color for example. This saves time and money, lowers energy consumption and avoids waste. Key figures for the Dürr Group (IFRS) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Key figures for the Dürr Group (IFRS) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Order intake € m 838.3 1,105.9 Orders on hand (March 31) € m 2,704.1 2,769.8 Sales € m 842.6 949.9 Gross profit € m 177.2 206.4 EBITDA € m 51.7 75.7 EBIT € m 22.9 48.6 EBIT before extraordinary effects1 € m 32.6 54.6 Earnings after tax € m 13.2 33.0 Gross margin % 21.0 21.7 EBIT margin % 2.7 5.1 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects1 % 3.9 5.7 Cash flow from operating activities € m 68.7 - 43.0 Free cash flow € m 45.9 - 66.0 Capital expenditure € m 19.7 22.1 Total assets (March 31) € m 4,038.6 3,745.53 Equity (including non-controlling interests) (March 31) € m 1,047.4 1,031.83 Equity ratio (March 31) % 25.9 27.53 ROCE2 % 8.2 16.43 Net financial status (March 31) € m - 65.4 - 143.93 Net working capital (March 31) € m 476.5 530.4 Employees (March 31) 16,562 16,415 Dürr share ISIN: DE0005565204 High € 32.90 37.13 Low € 15.72 29.18 Close € 18.69 34.96 Average daily trading volumes Units 326,582 195,397 Number of shares (weighted average) Thous. 69,202 69,202 Earnings per share € 0.18 0.45 Minor variances may occur in the computation of sums and percentages in this report due to rounding. Extraordinary effects in Q1 2020: € -9.7 million (including purchase price allocation effects: € -4.5 million), Q1 2019: € -6.0 million Annualized This figure differs slightly from the figure originally disclosed as the opening statement of financial position as of January 1, 2019 was adjusted following the review of a lease. See page 5 for further information. Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Highlights Q1 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Highlights Q1 2020: Substantial deterioration in underlying conditions due to Covid-19 ""Order intake down 24% following delayed award of a big-ticket project ""Sales down 11% primarily as a result of the lockdown in China in February/March ""Book-to-bill ratio: 1.0 ""At € 2.7 billion, orders on hand still at the high level recorded at the end of 2019 ""Decline in EBIT to € 22.9 million (down 53%) due to reduced sales, lower service business and higher extraordinary effects (purchase price allocation, measures to secure future viability) of € -9.7 million (Q1 2019: € -6.0 million) ""Divisions Further improvement in the operating EBIT of Clean Technology Systems Woodworking Machinery and Systems: comparatively moderate decline in order intake, sales and earnings Application Technology: sales-related decline in earnings Paint and Final Assembly Systems: decline in EBIT cushioned by slightly wider gross margin Spare-parts business in Measuring and Process Systems and Application Technology adversely affected to a disproportionately strong degree ""Cash flow/liquidity At € 68.7 million, cash flow from operating activities substantially up on Q1 2019 Positive free cash flow: net financial status up € 34 million on the end of 2019 March 31, 2020: total liquidity of around € 850 million plus unused credit facilities of € 500 million Additional external finance raised through successful funding activities in April and May ""Cost-cutting and liquidity-preservation measures stepped up, however no risks to going-concern status ""Guidance for 2020 suspended, original targets now beyond reach, forward visibility currently low Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT GERMAN INNOVATION AWARD FOR ECOPAINTJET At the beginning of April 2020, we received the German Innovation Award in the "Large Companies" category for our EcoPaintJet robot painting system. Illustrated on the title page of this interim statement, the EcoPaintJet is a revolutionary innovation for highly-defined painting of cars and other products. It features the following advantages: 100% of the paint lands on the surface without any losses, two-color coatings are possible without any problems in a process that is faster and more energy-efficient than before with reduced resource consumption. In automotive production, the EcoPaintJet simplifies product customization considerably. For example, decorative stripes or contrasting colors can be applied to the body roof fully automatically and highly efficiently. The new technology combines expertise and high-tech components from the areas of paint application, robotics and software. The core element is an innovative applicator fitted to a robot. Unlike conventional rotary atomizers, it applies the paint with the aid of a filigree nozzle plate, similar to an inkjet printer. AUTOMOTIVE FINAL ASSEMBLY SYSTEMS POOLED WITHIN PAINT AND FINAL ASSEMBLY SYSTEMS With effect from January 1, 2020, we reorganized our automotive final assembly business. Testing techno- logy, assembly products and automotive filling technology were transferred from Measuring and Process Systems to Paint and Final Assembly Systems. Together with the final assembly activities based there, they form a powerful unit that provides better customer service. In this way, we are well positioned to harness additional opportunities in final assembly technology and to exploit the potential for growth offered by the electromobility transformation in this business in particular. The transferred activities generated sales of € 171.8 million and EBIT of € 16.8 million in 2019. In the following tables for Paint and Final Assembly Systems and Measuring and Process Systems, we have retroactively restated the figures for the first quarter of 2019 to reflect this new structure in the interests of full comparability. ADJUSTMENT TO 2019 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (IFRS 16) In the course of 2019, we had to make minor adjustments to the opening statement of financial position as of January 1, 2019. This was due to the results of a review of the term of a lease held by a foreign company in connection with the initial application of IFRS 16. This led to minor deviations from the original figures reported in the course of 2019. For example, net financial status as of March 31, 2019 was adjusted from € -135.7 million to € -143.9 million. Business performance NEGATIVE IMPACT AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 After initially being largely confined to China until the beginning of March, the Covid-19 virus has since spread across the world. The pandemic is having considerable adverse effects on the Dürr Group's business performance and perspectives. In China, the economy has returned to a recovery trajectory since the end of the first quarter. We were able to ramp up our activities to a level of 100% within a short space of time after temporarily shutting them down. On the other hand, the pandemic has triggered massive restrictions on social and economic activity in other parts of the world since March. However, many countries are now cautiously easing the restrictions in order to stimulate their economies step by step. Our plants in Germany and Poland have been able to consistently keep production going over the last few weeks. However, we were forced to temporarily close our facilities in other countries such as Brazil, India and the United States. At the beginning of April, more than 50% of our employees worldwide were working from home. At the end of April, we initiated steps for a gradual return to on-site working and the resumption of customary business processes accompanied by strict measures to protect our employees' health. Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 ORDER INTAKE LOWER The corona crisis left traces on the Dürr Group's order intake in the first quarter of 2020. It declined by 24.2% to € 838.3 million due, among other things, to the postponement of the award of a big-ticket contract that had been promised by an automotive OEM. In March this downward trend gained momentum in service business in particular, reflecting the global spread of the corona virus. With respect to the individual divisions, Clean Technology Systems and Measuring and Process Systems were almost able to hold their order intake steady, the other divisions were down. Currency-translation and consolidation effects left negligible traces on order intake, sales and earnings. Order intake from the emerging markets (Asia excluding Japan, South and Central America, Africa, Eastern Europe) shrank by just under one third to € 369.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, accounting for 44.0% of total new orders. Despite the initially massive effects of the corona crisis, orders in China rose by 86.3% to 215.0 million, driven by two big-ticket painting technology orders received from producers of electric vehi- cles. New orders were also up 16.0% in Germany but contracted by 27.0% in the other European countries. In the Americas, order intake dropped by 60.7% over the exceedingly strong year-ago quarter. ORDER INTAKE (€ MILLION), FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 - 24.2% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 1,105.9 838.3 - 60.7% + 86.3% 404.6 + 16.0% - 27.0% - 40.0% 215.0 267.8 159.2 139.1 161.4 195.4 178.9 115.4 107.3 Total China Americas Germany Europe Asia (w/o China), (w/o Germany) Africa, Australia 11.3% DECLINE IN SALES Sales declined across all five divisions in the first quarter of 2020, with the Group figure dropping by 11.3% to € 842.6 million. Of this, Germany accounted for 17%, the rest of Europe for 22%, Americas for 32% and Asia, Africa and Australia for 29%. The emerging markets contributed 40% of Group sales (Q1 2019: 44%). Service business was down 9.4%, thus contracting at a less pronounced figure than total sales. With revenue coming to € 247.3 million in tandem with slightly narrower margins, service business contributed a high 29.3% to Group sales. As many customers temporarily closed their plants, we sustained a noticeable decline in spare-parts business. Conversion work was also curtailed as a result of plant closures. Despite the lower order intake, the book-to-bill ratio was just under 1. Orders on hand declined by only € 38.8 million compared with the end of 2019, reaching € 2,704.1 million as of March 31, 2020 and thus remaining at a high level. They were down € 65.8 million on the same day of the previous year. Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 INCOME STATEMENT AND PROFITABILIT Y R ATIOS Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Sales € m 842.6 949.9 Gross profit € m 177.2 206.4 Overhead costs1 € m - 153.7 - 158.5 EBITDA € m 51.7 75.7 EBIT € m 22.9 48.6 EBIT before extraordinary effects2 € m 32.6 54.6 Financial result € m - 4.4 - 2.7 EBT € m 18.5 45.9 Income taxes € m - 5.3 - 12.9 Earnings after tax € m 13.2 33.0 Earnings per share € 0.18 0.45 Gross margin % 21.0 21.7 EBITDA margin % 6.1 8.0 EBIT margin % 2.7 5.1 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects2 % 3.9 5.7 EBT margin % 2.2 4.8 Return on sales after taxes % 1.6 3.5 Tax ratio % 28.6 28.1 Sales and marketing, administration and R&D expenses Extraordinary effects in Q1 2020: € -9.7 million (including purchase price allocation of € -4.5 million), Q1 2019: € -6.0 million GROSS PROFIT DOWN ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR Gross profit contracted by 14.2% to € 177.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, with the gross margin shrinking by 0.7 percentage points to 21.0%. The main reason for this was that we were not able to lower cost types such as personnel expenses to match the rate of decline in sales. EBIT SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER We were able to lower overhead costs (including research and development costs) by 3.0% in the first quarter of 2020 and thus partially bring them into line with the lower sales. Other operating income and other operating expense were almost in balance, coming to a net € -0.5 million (Q1 2019: € 0.7 million). EBIT contracted by 52.8% to € 22.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2019: € 48.6 million). This was primarily due to the lower sales together with an increase in extraordinary expenses to € 9.7 million (Q1 2019: € 6.0 million) as we discontinued loss-making activities at two smaller facilities in Germany. The purchase price allocation effects included in extraordinary expenses came to € 4.5 million. Operating EBIT (adjusted for extraordinary effects) fell by 40.2% to € 32.6 million (Q1 2019: € 54.6 million), resulting in an operating EBIT margin of 3.9%, compared with 5.7% in the year-ago period. With depreciation and amortization expense coming to € 28.8 million, EBITDA stood at € 51.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2019: € 75.7 million). The weaker financial result of € -4.4 million (Q1 2019: -2.7 million) was due, among other things, to a decline of € 1.3 million in net investment income. By contrast, interest income and interest expense were largely unchanged. The tax rate rose only marginally and, at 28.6%, remained at a low level (Q1 2019: 28.1%). Earnings after tax dropped by 59.9% to € 13.2 million, translating into earnings per share of € 0.18 (Q1 2019: € 0.45). Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Financial position CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES SUBSTANTIALLY UP ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR AND WELL INTO POSITIVE TERRITORY CA SH FLOW1 € m Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Earnings before taxes 18.5 45.9 Depreciation and amortization 28.8 27.1 Interest result 5.1 4.7 Income tax payments - 9.1 - 9.7 Change in provisions - 3.6 - 4.4 Change in net working capital 17.8 - 87.3 Other items 11.2 - 19.2 Cash flow from operating activities 68.7 - 43.0 Interest payments (net) - 0.2 0.2 Lease liabilities - 7.4 - 5.9 Capital expenditure - 15.3 - 17.3 Free cash flow 45.9 - 66.0 Other cash flows - 12.0 - 3.5 Change in net financial status 33.9 - 69.5 1Currency translation effects have been eliminated from the cash flow statement. Accordingly, it does not fully reflect all changes in the line items shown in the statement of financial position. In contrast to the first quarter of earlier years, cash flow from operating activities was positive in the first quarter of 2020, coming to € 68.7 million. The improvement of € 111.7 million compared with the same period in the previous year was due, among other things, to the reduction of € 17.8 million in net working capital, which had increased by € 87.3 million in the year-ago period. Cash flow from investing activities came to € -25.1 million and was primarily influenced by capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment as well as intangible assets, which came to € 15.3 million. It also includes the investment of € 9.1 million in term deposits. Cash outflows in connection with business compositions, acquisitions of shares in other companies and investments in other financial assets reached 2.8 million and reflect mainly the acquisition of the digital technology company Techno-Step GmbH in the Application Technology division. There was a cash outflow from financing activities of € -10.8 million (Q1 2019: € -16.8 million). An amount of € 7.4 million was used for the settlement of lease liabilities. We spent € 2.0 million for the purchase of further shares in HOMAG that were offered to us by shareholders. On the basis of the positive cash flow from operating activities, a free cash flow of € 45.9 million was registered in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2019: € -66.0 million). The net financial status improved by € 33.9 million over the end of 2019, coming to € -65.4 million as of March 31, 2020. NE T FINANCIAL STATUS € m March 31, 2020 -65.4 December 31, 2019 -99.3 March 31, 2019 -143.9 Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 FURTHER INCREASE IN TOTAL ASSETS CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT A SSE TS € m March 31, Percentage of December 31, March 31, 2020 total assets 2019 2019 Intangible assets 640.4 15.9 644.0 650.6 Property, plant and equipment 513.1 12.7 525.4 527.8 Other non-current assets 146.7 3.6 153.0 148.2 Non-current assets 1,300.3 32.2 1,322.4 1,326.6 Inventories 550.3 13.6 509.2 556.0 Contract assets 636.9 15.8 519.1 528.3 Trade receivables 541.6 13.4 570.3 590.5 Cash and cash equivalents 687.6 17.0 662.0 589.2 Other current assets 322.0 8.0 299.4 155.0 Current assets 2,738.3 67.8 2,560.0 2,418.9 Total assets 4,038.6 100.0 3,882.3 3,745.5 Total assets climbed by € 156.3 million or 4.0% over the end of 2019 to € 4,038.6 million. One major factor in this was the increase of a total of € 158.9 million in inventories and contract assets. This is due to the fact that, although we continued to work on orders in project and mechanical engineering business, we were not always able to deliver the finished products due to customer shutdowns. Cash and cash equivalents rose to € 687.6 million as of March 31, 2020; including term deposits, total liquidity came to € 856.8 million. CA SH AND CA SH EQUIVALENTS € m March 31, 2020 687.6 December 31, 2019 662.0 March 31, 2019 589.2 Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 CHANGES IN LIQUIDITY € m 800 68.7 -20.1 -23.0 687.6 700 662.0 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Cash and cash Operating cash Investments Others (e.g. in- Cash and cash equivalents flow (incl. acquisi- terest payments, equivalents Dec. 31, 2019 tions) term deposits) March 31, 2020 EQUITY STEADY EQUIT Y March 31, Percentage of December 31, March 31, € m 2020 total assets 2019 2019 Subscribed capital 177.2 4.4 177.2 177.2 Other equity 857.5 21.2 853.5 839.2 Equity attributable to shareholders 1,034.7 25.6 1,030.6 1,016.4 Non-controlling interests 12.7 0.3 12.7 15.4 Total equity 1,047.4 25.9 1,043.4 1,031.8 As the earnings after tax of € 13.2 million coincided with negative currency-translation effects, there was only a small increase in equity as of March 31, 2020. However, the equity ratio contracted to 25.9%, down from 27.5% on the same date in the previous year, due to the increase in total assets. Current and non-current liabilities climbed by € 152.3 million compared with the end of 2019 due to higher contract liabilities resulting from project payments from customers among other things. Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES March 31, Percentage of December 31, March 31, € m 2020 total assets 2019 2019 Financial liabilities (incl. bond and Schuldschein loans) 922.0 22.8 923.1 733.1 Provisions (incl. retirement benefits) 215.9 5.3 229.4 196.4 Contract liabilities 794.1 19.7 632.7 612.7 Trade payables 469.0 11.6 479.0 546.3 Income tax liabilities 118.6 2.9 129.6 133.4 Other liabilities (incl. deferred taxes) 471.6 11.7 445.2 491.8 Total 2,991.2 74.1 2,838.9 2,713.6 EXTERNAL FINANCE AND FUNDING STRUCTURE In March 2020 we issued a further sustainability Schuldschein loan of € 115 million. After accruing to us in April, the proceeds were primarily used for the early repayment of the variable tranches (€ 100 million) under the Schuldschein loan that we had issued in 2016. The interest rate is partially linked to the Dürr Group's sustainability rating and, at an average of 0.9%, is substantially lower than the interest rate on the Schuldschein loan that was issued in 2016 (average of 1.6%). Following the issue of the sustainability Schuldschein loan, our funding structure is composed of the following elements. ""Corporate bond issued by Dürr AG of € 300 million (expiring April 3, 2021) ""Three Schuldschein loans issued by Dürr AG for a combined total of € 515 million (different terms, the last one expiring in 2030) ""Syndicated loan held by Dürr AG for € 750 million, including € 500 million as a credit facility and € 250 million as a guarantee facility (expiring August 7, 2024) ""Lease liabilities of € 103 million (March 31, 2020) ""Bilateral credit facilities of € 4 million (March 31, 2020) Details of a further funding transaction for a total of € 350 million, which we executed at the beginning of May 2020, can be found in the section on material events after the reporting date on page 17. Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 Employees SLIGHT INCREASE IN HEADCOUNT Compared to March 31, 2019, employee numbers were up 0.9%, rising to 16,562. The main reason for this was the expansion of capacities for internal Group engineering services in India and Poland prior to the outbreak of the corona crisis. The Group headcount has risen only marginally (by 0.4%) since the end of 2019. Over the coming quarters, employee numbers are to be reduced on a like-for-like basis particularly due to the capacity adjustments already announced for HOMAG (primarily the Hemmoor plant) and at smaller German facilities in Application Technology and Clean Technology Systems. The headcount in the emerging markets widened by 2.8% over March 31, 2019, rising to 5,332 employees and contributing 32.2% of the global workforce. Half of our employees are based in Germany. EMPLOYEES BY DIVISION March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Paint and Final Assembly Systems 4,465 4,4121 4,2771 Application Technology 2,301 2,306 2,271 Clean Technology Systems 1,392 1,418 1,443 Measuring and Process Systems 1,524 1,5151 1,5431 Woodworking Machinery and Systems 6,613 6,569 6,633 Corporate Center 267 273 248 Total 16,562 16,493 16,415 1Testing technology, assembly products and automotive filling technology were transferred from Measuring and Process Systems to Paint and Final Assembly Systems effective January 1, 2020. The figures 2019 have been adjusted accordingly and therefore differ from the figures originally disclosed. EMPLOYEES BY REGION March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Germany 8,210 8,181 8,197 Other European countries 2,648 2,617 2,613 North / Central America 2,031 2,028 2,012 South America 364 354 344 Asia, Africa, Australia 3,309 3,313 3,249 Total 16,562 16,493 16,415 Segment report SALES BY DIVISION € m Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Paint and Final Assembly Systems 297.2 348.91 Application Technology 121.4 139.4 Clean Technology Systems 82.3 88.3 Measuring and Process Systems 52.1 54.11 Woodworking Machinery and Systems 289.6 319.2 Corporate Center 0.0 0.0 Total 842.6 949.9 1Testing technology, assembly products and automotive filling technology were transferred from Measuring and Process Systems to Paint and Final Assembly Systems effective January 1, 2020. The figures for the first quarter of 2019 have been adjusted accordingly and therefore differ from the figures originally disclosed. Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 EBIT BY DIVISION € m Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Paint and Final Assembly Systems 10.5 16.11 Application Technology 5.7 14.6 Clean Technology Systems - 1.2 - 0.7 Measuring and Process Systems - 1.6 3.41 Woodworking Machinery and Systems 12.5 18.4 Corporate Center / consolidation - 3.0 - 3.1 Total 22.9 48.6 1Testing technology, assembly products and automotive filling technology were transferred from Measuring and Process Systems to Paint and Final Assembly Systems effective January 1, 2020. The figures for the first quarter of 2019 have been adjusted accordingly and therefore differ from the figures originally disclosed. PAINT AND FINAL A SSEMBLY SYSTEMS Q1 2020 Q1 20191 Order intake € m 249.9 436.1 Sales € m 297.2 348.9 EBITDA € m 16.8 22.2 EBIT € m 10.5 16.1 EBIT before extraordinary effects € m 11.2 17.1 EBIT margin % 3.5 4.6 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects % 3.8 4.9 ROCE2 % 18.6 - Testing technology, assembly products and automotive filling technology were transferred from Measuring and Process Systems to Paint and Final Assembly Systems effective January 1, 2020. The figures for the first quarter of 2019 have been adjusted accordingly and therefore differ from the figures originally disclosed. annualized Order intake in the Paint and Final Assembly Systems division dropped by 42.7% to € 249.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. Whereas business in the same period in the previous year had been dominated by a big-ticket order received in North America, in March 2020 a large-scale project was postponed shortly before it was due to be awarded. There are fewer projects in the pipeline than in the previous year, although there have been no major cancellations of orders already awarded. Sales dropped by 14.8% despite the higher order backlog as many automotive plants and construction sites were temporarily closed down, preventing us from executing the planned work. This caused EBIT to drop by 34.9%. The EBIT margin before extraordinary effects (mainly purchase price allocation effects) shrank from 4.9% to 3.8%. By contrast, the gross margin was up on the previous year in the first quarter of 2020 as orders with higher margins were executed, while the efficiency gains arising from the FOCUS 2.0 optimization program began to feed through. APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Order intake € m 116.7 159.6 Sales € m 121.4 139.4 EBITDA € m 9.0 17.8 EBIT € m 5.7 14.6 EBIT before extraordinary effects € m 7.9 14.7 EBIT margin % 4.7 10.5 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects % 6.5 10.6 ROCE1 % 8.1 19.8 1annualized Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 In the Application Technology division, order intake (down 26.8%) and sales (down 12.9%) were also substantially lower in the first quarter of 2020. The book-to-bill ratio was just under 1. There were two main reasons for the 61.1% decline in EBIT: the sharp fall in profitable spare-parts and service business as well as extraordinary expenses of € 2.2 million in connection with the closure of a small, loss-making facility in Germany. Before extraordinary effects, EBIT came to € 7.9 million (down 46.2%), translating into an EBIT margin of 6.5%. We acquired Techno-Step GmbH in Böblingen in March to expand the digital skills in Application Technology. With sales of around € 3.5 million, this company specializes in developing and installing systems for analyzing process data. CLE AN TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Order intake € m 108.8 112.6 Sales € m 82.3 88.3 EBITDA € m 1.7 2.5 EBIT € m - 1.2 - 0.7 EBIT before extraordinary effects € m 1.8 1.2 EBIT margin % - 1.5 - 0.8 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects % 2.2 1.4 ROCE1 % - 3.3 - 1.6 1annualized Clean Technology Systems reported only a small decline of 3.3% in order intake. There are also plenty of exhaust-air purification technology projects in the pipeline, which currently appears to be largely unaffected by Covid-19. With sales dropping by 6.8% to € 82.3 million, the book-to-bill ratio reached 1.3, while the order backlog continued to grow. The EBIT of € -1.2 million includes extraordinary expenses of € 3.0 million, which are very largely related to the closure of a small production plant. Before extraordinary effects, EBIT climbed by 48.3% to € 1.8 million, increasingly reflecting the positive effects arising from efficiency gains and improved processes following the integration of Megtec/Universal. ME A SURING AND PROCESS SYSTEMS Q1 2020 Q1 20191 Order intake € m 61.1 63.1 Sales € m 52.1 54.1 EBITDA € m 1.0 5.8 EBIT € m - 1.6 3.4 EBIT before extraordinary effects € m - 1.4 3.7 EBIT margin % - 3.0 6.2 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects % - 2.8 6.9 ROCE2 % - 3.3 - Testing technology, assembly products and automotive filling technology were transferred from Measuring and Process Systems to Paint and Final Assembly Systems effective January 1, 2020. The figures for the first quarter of 2019 have been adjusted accordingly and th- erefore differ from the figures originally disclosed. annualized Measuring and Process Systems also reported largely stable order intake (down 3.2%) and sales (down 3.6%) in the first quarter. With the book-to-bill ratio coming to 1.2, the order backlog continued to grow. The unsatisfactory earnings performance, with EBIT coming to € -1.6 million after € 3.4 million in the year-ago, was due to appreciably weaker demand for spare parts, a substantial decline in business in China in the wake of the corona crisis and a changed sales mix: There was a substantial decline in business in standard machinery with its higher margins, which particularly focuses on the automotive industry; on the other hand, Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 business in special machinery, which is exposed to greater pricing and execution risks, was stronger. We initiated process optimizations in special machinery business to address this. WOODWORKING MACHINERY AND SYSTEMS Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Order intake € m 301.7 334.6 Sales € m 289.6 319.2 EBITDA € m 25.5 29.8 EBIT € m 12.5 18.4 EBIT before extraordinary effects € m 16.1 20.5 EBIT margin % 4.3 5.8 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects % 5.5 6.4 ROCE1 % 11.5 14.6 1annualized Although order intake and sales in the Woodworking Machinery and Systems division dropped in the first quarter of 2020 (by 9.8% and 9.3%, respectively), these declines were in line with our plans and were influenced only partially by the pandemic. In China, both figures were largely unchanged over the previous year. The HOMAG plants in Germany and Poland, which are responsible for the bulk of production, have remained in operation since the outbreak of the pandemic. The book-to-bill ratio came to 1.04 in the first quarter. EBIT before extraordinary effects dropped by 21.8% to € 16.1 million for sales-related reasons, although the gross margin held steady at the previous year's level. CORPORATE CENTER EBIT in the Corporate Center (e.g. Dürr AG, Dürr IT Service GmbH) came to € -3.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, thus remaining close to the previous year's figure (€ -3.1 million). Opportunities and risks RISKS A detailed description of the customary risks of our business and the risk management system can be found in the 2019 annual report (from page 81), which was published on March 20, 2020. Despite the corona crisis, there are currently no discernible risks which either individually or in conjunction with other risks are liable to pose any threat to the Group's going-concern status. However, economic conditions and the outlook have deteriorated massively in recent months and the global economy has slipped into recession. Accor- dingly, our overall risk situation has increased considerably, although we still consider it to be manageable. OPPORTUNITIES A description of the opportunities arising from our business and the opportunities management system can be found in the 2019 annual report (starting on page 90). There has also been a deterioration in opportunities since the publication of the annual report. Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 Personnel changes Chief Financial Officer Carlo Crosetto left Dürr AG on February 29, 2020 at his own request. Chief Executive Officer Ralf W. Dieter has assumed his duties on an interim basis. Dietmar Heinrich, whom the Supervisory Board appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer in December 2019, will be commencing his duties on August 1, 2020. Karl-Heinz Streibich has announced his attention to step down from his position as Chairman of Dürr AG's Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2020. The reason for this is that Mr. Streibich is standing for election to the Supervisory Board of Software AG and plans to assume the position of Chairman. This would mean that he would have more than the maximum of five supervisory board mandates (chairmanships count twice) recommended by the German Corporate Governance Code. Gerhard Federer will be standing for election to replace him as Chairman of Dürr AG's Supervisory Board. A member of the Supervisory Board since 2016, he is Chairman of the Audit Committee. The election will be held by the Supervisory Board after the Annual General Meeting. Arndt Zinnhardt has been proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting as a new member of the Supervisory Board. As a former auditor and tax consultant and with many years of experience as chief financial officer at a software company, Mr. Zinnhardt holds outstanding expert knowledge of financial and digital matters. Outlook The economic environment has deteriorated massively since mid-March as a result of the Covid-19 pande- mic. It is now assumed that the global economy faces the greatest crisis since the Second World War. On a positive note, China now appears to have overcome the pandemic. The western world is gradually getting social and economic life back on track. The Dürr Group is following these developments but is attaching the utmost importance to caution and protecting its employees' health. We expect the economic consequences of the crisis to unleash their greatest effect on our business in the second quarter. In view of this, substantial declines in order intake and sales must be expected, while the possibility of a loss and a negative cash flow from operating activities cannot be excluded. Looking forward to the second half of the year, we currently expect to see a gradual recovery. However, it is currently not possible to provide any full-year guidance with respect to our business performance in view of the exceptional macroeconomic circumstances. We will be publishing guidance in the customary form as soon as this is possible. Given the contraction in our business, we have taken various measures to lower costs. These include, for example, moderate capacity adjustments with respect to external employees and the core workforce, short- time working arrangements, reduced working hours and a cut in expenses and capital spending. Prudent cash management is helping us to conserve our liquidity. The section on material events after the reporting date on page 17 provides information on the steps taken to raise additional funding. We are convinced that we are robust enough and have sufficient liquidity to overcome the current crisis. Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Group management report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 Material events after the reporting date EXTERNAL FINANCING INCREASED: REFINANCING SECURED IN 2021 At the beginning of April, we received the proceeds of € 115 million from the sustainability Schuldschein loan that we had issued in March 2020. At the beginning of May 2020, we secured an additional credit facility of € 350 million to additionally heighten our financial flexibility. It is being provided by six syndicate banks for an initial period of one year but may be renewed twice for a further six-month period at a time. The credit facility was obtained ahead of the refinancing operations planned for the coming year: the corporate bond for € 300 million issued in 2014 will be maturing in April 2021. At the same time, a tranche of € 50 million under the Schuldschein loan issued in 2016 will also be due for repayment. If we are unable to arrange any long-termfollow-up finance in the capital market in sufficient time, we will still be able to take recourse to this facility. HOMAG GROUP STRENGTHENING MARKET POSITION IN CHINA At the end of April 2020, HOMAG Group AG signed a contract with its Chinese partner Golden Field International Holdings Ltd. providing for the HOMAG Group to take over the entire operating business of the sales joint venture HOMAG China Golden Field Ltd. (HCGF). In addition, the HOMAG Group is increasing its share in the Chinese production and engineering company HOMAG Machinery Shanghai Co. Ltd. to 100% by acquiring the share of 18.75% previously held by Golden Field International Holdings Ltd. This transaction integrates all of HOMAG's business activities in China within a single company that is fully owned by the HOMAG Group, allowing it to cover the entire value chain from engineering and production to sales and service efficiently. At the same time, it gives HOMAG a first-class sales and service presence with five regional branches in the world's largest furniture market. Between 2017 and 2019, HOMAG generated annual average sales of € 145 million in China, of which 90% arose via HCGF. Looking forward, only those sales that HCGF does not generate with HOMAG products will cause an increase in total sales for HOMAG and the Dürr Group as a whole. Over the last three years, these came to an annual average of € 110 million. Earnings will improve as HOMAG will also be retaining the margin on sales hitherto attributable to HCGF. The addition of HCGF will cause HOMAG's headcount in China to rise by 450 to a good 750. The acquisition will also broaden its digital skills as HCGF will be contributing its developer team and applications. Subject to approval by the Chinese antitrust authorities, the contract is expected to take effect in autumn 2020. The fixed purchase price payable by HOMAG is a low double-digit € million amount. Further performance-related payments are also possible in addition to this. No other events liable to exert a material impact on the Group's net assets, financial position and results of operations occurred between the end of the first quarter of 2020 and the date of this interim statement. Bietigheim-Bissingen, May 14, 2020 Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Ralf W. Dieter Dr. Jochen Weyrauch Pekka Paasivaara CEO Deputy CEO Member of the Board of Management Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Consolidated statement of income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 Consolidated statement of income OF DÜRR AK TIENGESELLSCHAF T, STUT TGART, FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020 € k Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Sales revenues 842,574 949,859 Cost of sales - 665,396 - 743,452 Gross profit on sales 177,178 206,407 Selling expenses - 78,890 - 82,457 General administrative expenses - 46,716 - 46,929 Research and development costs - 28,140 - 29,124 Other operating income 15,022 7,711 Other operating expenses - 15,519 - 6,976 Earnings before investment result, interest and income taxes 22,935 48,632 Investment result 709 1,967 Interest and similar income 1,815 1,634 Interest and similar expenses - 6,911 - 6,338 Earnings before income taxes 18,548 45,895 Income taxes - 5,307 - 12,910 Profit of the Dürr Group 13,241 32,985 Attributable to Non-controlling interests 514 1,852 Shareholders of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft 12,727 31,133 Number of shares issued in thousands 69,202.08 69,202.08 Earnings per share in € (basic and diluted) 0.18 0.45 Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income OF DÜRR AK TIENGESELLSCHAF T, STUT TGART, FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020 € k Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Profit of the Dürr Group 13,241 32,985 Items of other comprehensive income that are not reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurement of defined benefit plans and similar obligations 8,747 - 890 Associated deferred taxes - 2,391 391 Items of other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Changes in fair value of financial instruments used for hedging purposes recognized in equity - 6,317 - 998 Associated deferred taxes 1,853 - 112 Currency translation effects - 10,524 13,759 Currency translation effects from entities accounted for using the equity method 1,081 - 350 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - 7,551 11,800 Total comprehensive income, net of tax 5,690 44,785 Attributable to Non-controlling interests 356 2,032 Shareholders of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft 5,334 42,753 Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Consolidated statement of financial position . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 Consolidated statement of financial position OF DÜRR AK TIENGESELLSCHAF T, STUT TGART, A S OF MARCH 31, 2020 March 31, December 31, March 31, € k 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Goodwill 448,784 449,160 448,563 Other intangible assets 191,627 194,840 202,067 Property, plant and equipment 513,105 525,395 527,768 Investment property 19,961 20,215 21,077 Investments in entities accounted for using the equity method 39,334 37,663 37,572 Other financial assets 12,653 12,653 10,186 Trade receivables 10,865 15,816 14,636 Sundry financial assets 6,251 6,746 4,839 Deferred tax assets 55,657 57,887 56,998 Other assets 2,021 1,978 2,858 Non-current assets 1,300,258 1,322,353 1,326,564 Inventories and prepayments 550,276 509,206 555,977 Contract assets 636,863 519,075 528,280 Trade receivables 541,644 570,261 590,454 Sundry financial assets 220,245 206,401 53,154 Cash and cash equivalents 687,594 662,024 589,176 Income tax receivables 40,748 46,634 28,315 Other assets 60,961 46,379 73,556 Current assets 2,738,331 2,559,980 2,418,912 Total assets Dürr Group 4,038,589 3,882,333 3,745,476 Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Consolidated statement of financial position . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 March 31, December 31, March 31, € k 2020 2019 2019 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Subscribed capital 177,157 177,157 177,157 Capital reserves 67,318 67,318 67,318 Revenue reserves 832,273 820,820 798,990 Other comprehensive income - 42,052 - 34,654 - 27,078 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft 1,034,696 1,030,641 1,016,387 Non-controlling interests 12,708 12,745 15,453 Total equity 1,047,404 1,043,386 1,031,840 Provisions for post-employment benefit obligations 50,487 58,962 51,407 Other provisions 20,987 22,339 17,945 Contract liabilities 2,113 2,113 2,761 Trade payables 336 240 891 Bond and Schuldschein loans 698,622 798,242 598,120 Other financial liabilities 83,833 86,780 93,533 Sundry financial liabilities 7,978 6,290 6,271 Income tax liabilities - - 4,164 Deferred tax liabilities 69,789 81,151 91,522 Other liabilities 190 254 681 Non-current liabilities 934,335 1,056,371 867,295 Other provisions 144,400 148,058 127,078 Contract liabilities 791,997 630,570 609,946 Trade payables 468,665 478,771 545,370 Bond and Schuldschein loans 99,829 - - Other financial liabilities 39,734 38,045 41,407 Sundry financial liabilities 331,671 319,890 349,028 Income tax liabilities 48,835 48,467 37,673 Other liabilities 131,719 118,775 135,839 Current liabilities 2,056,850 1,782,576 1,846,341 Total equity and liabilities Dürr Group 4,038,589 3,882,333 3,745,476 Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Consolidated statement of cash flows . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22 Consolidated statement of cash flows OF DÜRR AK TIENGESELLSCHAF T, STUT TGART, FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020 € k Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Earnings before income taxes 18,548 45,895 Income taxes paid - 9,142 - 9,733 Net interest 5,096 4,704 Profit from entities accounted for using the equity method - 462 - 1,900 Dividends from entities accounted for using the equity method 1,866 - Amortization, depreciation and impairment of non-current assets 28,806 27,115 Net gain/loss on the disposal of non-current assets 78 - 11 Non-cash allowance on cash and cash equivalents - 4 - 75 Other non-cash income and expenses 7,340 - 234 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Inventories - 45,569 - 14,522 Contract assets - 125,451 - 44,765 Trade receivables 24,454 9,226 Other receivables and assets - 10,488 - 11,389 Provisions - 3,637 - 4,435 Contract liabilities 168,788 - 73,472 Trade payables - 4,391 36,199 Other liabilities (other than financing activities) 23,447 4,689 Other assets and liabilities - 10,604 - 10,296 Cash flow from operating activities 68,675 - 43,004 Purchase of intangible assets - 5,724 - 6,187 Purchase of property, plant and equipment1 - 9,555 - 11,161 Purchase of other financial assets - 1,000 - Proceeds from the sale of non-current assets 1,098 497 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - 1,820 - Investments in time deposits - 9,116 544 Interest received 1,064 1,159 Cash flow from investing activities - 25,053 - 15,148 1The item "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" does not include cash outflows from additions to right-of-use assets from leases as there are no cash outflows at the acquisition date (exception: incidental acquisition cost and prepayments). Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Consolidated statement of cash flows . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 € k Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change in current bank liabilities and other financing activities - 167 - 1,025 Repayment of non-current financial liabilities - 37 - 198 Payments of lease liabilities - 7,362 - 5,927 Cash paid for transactions with non-controlling interests - - 8,750 Tendering of shares as part of the settlement offer to the shareholders of HOMAG Group AG - 1,988 - Interest paid - 1,238 - 923 Cash flow from financing activities - 10,792 - 16,823 Effects of exchange rate changes - 7,270 9,069 Change in cash and cash equivalents 25,560 - 65,906 Cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the period 663,044 656,695 At the end of the period 688,604 590,789 Less allowance according to IFRS 9 - 1,010 - 1,613 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period (consolidated statement of financial position) 687,594 589,176 Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Consolidated statement of changes in equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 Consolidated statement of changes in equity OF DÜRR AK TIENGESELLSCHAF T, STUT TGART, FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020 Other comprehensive income Items that are not reclassified Items that may be reclassified subsequently to to profit or loss profit or loss Total equity Unrealized attributable gains / Changes in the to the Remeasurement losses from consolidated Other shareholders Non- Subscribed Capital Revenue of defined benefit cash flow group / Currency comprehensive of Dürr Aktien- controlling € k capital reserves reserves plans hedges reclassifications translation income gesellschaft interests Total equity December 31, 2018 177,157 67,318 771,468 - 30,542 - 2,776 608 - 5,940 - 38,650 977,293 14,858 992,151 Adjustments IFRS 16 - - - 9,415 - - - - 43 - 43 - 9,458 - 53 - 9,511 January 1, 2019 177,157 67,318 762,053 - 30,542 - 2,776 608 - 5,983 - 38,693 967,835 14,805 982,640 Profit for the period - - 31,133 - - - - - 31,133 1,852 32,985 Other comprehensive income - - - - 499 - 1,110 - 13,229 11,620 11,620 180 11,800 Total comprehensive income, net of tax - - 31,133 - 499 - 1,110 - 13,229 11,620 42,753 2,032 44,785 Options of non-controlling interests - - 5,799 - - - - - 5,799 - 1,384 4,415 Other changes - - 5 - - - 5 - - 5 - - - March 31, 2019 177,157 67,318 798,990 - 31,041 - 3,886 603 7,246 - 27,078 1,016,387 15,453 1,031,840 January 1, 2020 177,157 67,318 820,820 - 38,023 - 470 586 3,253 - 34,654 1,030,641 12,745 1,043,386 Profit for the period - - 12,727 - - - - - 12,727 514 13,241 Other comprehensive income - - - 6,356 - 4,464 - - 9,285 - 7,393 - 7,393 - 158 - 7,551 Total comprehensive income, net of tax - - 12,727 6,356 - 4,464 - - 9,285 - 7,393 5,334 356 5,690 Options of non-controlling interests - - - 1,279 - - - - - - 1,279 - 393 - 1,672 Other changes - - 5 - - - 5 - - 5 - - - March 31, 2020 177,157 67,318 832,273 - 31,667 - 4,934 581 - 6,032 - 42,052 1,034,696 12,708 1,047,404 Interim statement January 1 to March 31, 2020 Financial calendar and contact . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25 Financial calendar May 28, 2020 Virtual Annual General Meeting June 18, 2020 Quirin Champions, Frankfurt August 6, 2020 Interim financial report on the first half of 2020, analyst/investor telephone conference August 18, 2020 Bankhaus Lampe Deutschlandkonferenz, Baden-Baden September 9, 2020 MainFirst Cross Sector Conference, London September 21, 2020 Baader Investment Conference, Munich September 22, 2020 Berenberg/GS German Corporate Conference, Munich November 5, 2020 Interim statement on the first nine months of 2020, analyst/investor telephone conference November 16, 2020 Investors' Day, Poland (planned) November 24, 2020 DZ Equity Conference, Frankfurt Contact Further information Dürr AG on Dürr AG can be Günter Dielmann obtained from: Mathias Christen Stefan Tobias Burkhardt Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Carl-Benz-Strasse 34 74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen Germany Tel.: +49 7142 78-1785 /-1381 /-3558 Fax: +49 7142 78-1716 corpcom@durr.com investor.relations@durr.com www.durr-group.com This interim statement is the English translation of the German original. The German version shall prevail. This interim statement contains forward-looking statements. As is the case for any business activity conducted in a global environment, such forward-looking statements are always subject to uncertainty. Our information is based on the conviction and assumptions of the Board of Management of Dürr AG, as developed from the information currently available. However, the following factors may affect the success of our strategic and operating measures: geopolitical risks, changes in general economic conditions (especially a prolonged recession), exchange rate fluctuations and changes in interest rates, new products launched by competitors, and a lack of customer acceptance for new Dürr products or services, including growing competitive pressure. Should any of these factors or other imponderable circumstances arise, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may differ from those projected. Dürr AG undertakes no obligation to provide continuous updates of forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information are based upon the circumstances as of the date of their publication. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Dürr AG published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 07:59:05 UTC 0 Latest news on DÜRR 04:30a DÜRR : Buy rating from Baader Bank MD 04:05a DÜRR : Conference call dial-in details PU 04:00a DÜRR : Interim Financial Statement Q1 2020 PU 03:55a PRESS RELEASE : Dürr Group in a solid position thanks to high liquidity PU 03:42a DÜRR : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating MD 05/06 DÜRR : Buy rating from Baader Bank MD 04/30 DÜRR : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating MD 04/27 DÜRR : HSBC maintains a Buy rating MD 04/24 DÜRR : Kepler Chevreux reiterates its Buy rating MD 04/23 DÜRR AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG.. EQ

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 3 512 M EBIT 2020 144 M Net income 2020 84,0 M Debt 2020 49,2 M Yield 2020 3,66% P/E ratio 2020 16,5x P/E ratio 2021 9,05x EV / Sales2020 0,38x EV / Sales2021 0,33x Capitalization 1 287 M Chart DÜRR Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DÜRR Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 26,91 € Last Close Price 18,60 € Spread / Highest target 110% Spread / Average Target 44,7% Spread / Lowest Target -35,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Ralf Werner Dieter Chairman-Management Board & CFO Karl-Heinz Streibich Chairman-Supervisory Board Heinz Dürr Honorary Chairman-Supervisory Board Hayo Raich Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Mirko Becker Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DÜRR -38.78% 1 394 ATLAS COPCO AB -7.41% 41 574 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.46% 36 809 FANUC CORPORATION 2.02% 32 079 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION -28.68% 18 821 FORTIVE CORPORATION -28.71% 18 345