Dürr : postpones annual general meeting due to spread of coronavirus

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft postpones annual general meeting due to spread of coronavirus



19-March-2020 / 17:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The postponement of the annual general meeting means that the dividend cannot be paid as planned on May 13, 2020, since no corresponding profit appropriation resolution can be passed. The dividend proposed by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2019 is ? 0.80 per share.



An alternate date for the annual general meeting, which must be held as a face-to-face meeting, has not yet been decided. This will depend on the further spread of coronavirus and the relevant official measures. Dürr AG aims to hold its annual general meeting by August 31, 2020, at the latest, according to the provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act.



Contact:

Dürr AG

Günter Dielmann / Mathias Christen

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +49 7142 78-1785 / -1381

Fax +49 7142 78-1716

E-Mail corpcom@durr.com



The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical and woodworking industries. It generated sales of ? 3.92 billion in 2019. The company has around 16,500 employees and 112 business locations in 34 countries. The Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:

* Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry

* Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives

* Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, noise abatement systems and coating systems for battery electrodes

* Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology

* Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry





This publication has been prepared independently by Dürr AG/Dürr group ("Dürr"). It may contain statements which address such key issues as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. As is the case for any business activity conducted in a global environment, such forward-looking statements are always subject to uncertainty. They are exposed to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to those described in Dürr's disclosures, in particular in the chapter entitled "Risks" in Dürr's annual report. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties and other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performances or achievements of Dürr may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "want," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Dürr neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.



Our financial reports, presentations, press releases and ad-hoc releases may include alternative financial metrics. These metrics are not defined in the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) rules. Dürr's net assets, financial position and results of operations should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative financial metrics. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the IFRS rules. The calculation of alternative financial metrics may vary from company to company despite the use of the same or similar terminology. Further information regarding the alternative financial metrics used at Dürr can be found in our financial glossary on the Dürr website (

group.com/en/investor-relations/service/glossary/).



