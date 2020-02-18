Dutch Star ONE N : CM.com publishes 2019 results

CM.com and DSCO believe that the business combination will provide additional capital to support and accelerate growth of CM.com, especially for the funding of investments in geographical sales and marketing expansion, but also to strengthen research and development and possible selective accretive acquisitions to ensure CM.com stays ahead of the fast-growing demand for Conversational Commerce. Furthermore, a listing on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange will significantly enhance CM.com's profile, create a new long-term shareholder base, provide the means to further incentivize key employees and attract new talent, and allow for acquisition currency. The transaction offers CM.com immediate additional funds to capture current growth opportunities and can fuel the strategy and growth path in the long-run.

Subject to a select number of customary approvals it is expected that CM.com will engage in a legal merger with Dutch Star Companies ONE N.V. ("DSCO"), a special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: DSC1) on 21 February 2020.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

ABOUT DUTCH STAR COMPANIES ONE

The name Dutch Star Companies ONE (DSCO) refers to the objective of DSCO to raise capital and to acquire a significant minority stake in a single Dutch high performing 'star company' with principal business operations in Europe, preferably in the Netherlands.

More information about DSCO can be found in the Prospectus dated 9 February 2018 which has been approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, the AFM and on the website at www.dutchstarcompanies.com.

ABOUT CM.COM

CM.com is a Conversational Commerce platform that connects enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions of consumers globally. The company provides messaging channels, such as RCS, SMS, WhatsApp and Apple Business Chat combined with a Customer Data Platform and other platform features. CM.com is a leading global CPaaS platform with integrated Payments functionality. Almost ten thousand customers use CM.com's products with a view to deliver better marketing, better sales and better service to their consumers.

More information about CM.com can be found on the website at www.cm.com.

