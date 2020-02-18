Dutch Star ONE N : Updates on developments regarding anticipated business combination 0 02/18/2020 | 06:16am EST Send by mail :

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. PRESS RELEASE Amsterdam, 18 February 2020 Dutch Star Companies ONE: Updates on developments regarding anticipated business combination Dutch Star Companies ONE N.V. ("DSCO"), a special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: DSC1) announces some important steps on the realisation of its intended business combination with CM.com B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "CM.com"). DSCO has now received a Declaration of No Objection ("DNO") by the Dutch Central Bank for the intended business combination. DSCO has received sufficient proxies from shareholders registered for the 20 February 2020 EGM to assure at least 90% support to approve the use of the mandatory bid exemption for each of CM.com's founders to be able to acquire more than 30% of the voting rights in the business combination. DSCO has also met the relevant thresholds for both the mandatory conversion of all DSCO warrants as well as full conversion of its special shares. DSCO further announces the anticipated distribution of shares after completion of the intended business combination with CM.com, expected to occur on 21 February 2020 subject to customary approvals having been obtained. Finally, CM.com B.V. published its unaudited 2019 results in a press release, yesterday evening. For more information on the CM.com 2019 results including the full press release please refer to the CM.com website: https://www.cm.com/investor-relations/news/. CONVERSION OF WARRANTS At the listing of DSCO all shareholders received 1 warrant per 2 ordinary shares (the "IPO-Warrant"). In addition, all non-dissenting DSCO shareholders are entitled to 1 new warrant per 2 ordinary shares following completion of the business combination (the "BC-warrant"). In light of the DSCO share price all warrants can now convert at their maximum conversion price. DSCO will therefore arrange that all warrants will be automatically converted into ordinary shares based on the conversion formula and the maximum average monthly price of EUR 13.00. The conversion rate will be approximately 0.2868, implying a conversion rate of 3.4865 warrants per ordinary share. Subject to completion of the business combination the warrants will be converted as follows: All existing (IPO) warrants will be converted into CM.com shares on 26 February with record-date 25 February after close of market (i.e. the number of warrants owned on 25 February after close of market divided by 3.4865) .

record-date 25 February after close of market . All shares registered on 25 February after close of market will be entitled to 1 additional (BC) warrant per 2 ordinary shares. These (BC) warrants will be issued but will not be delivered to the securities account of the eligible shareholders as they are automatically converted into ordinary shares CM.com on the basis of the formula and terms of the warrants as described in the DSCO Prospectus, Terms Of The Warrants and Key Information Document, on 26 February with record- date 25 February after close of market ( i.e. the number of warrants owned on 25 February after 1 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. close of market divided by 3.4865, an equivalent of 1 new share for every 6.9735 share registered on 25 February 2020 ). Delisting warrants (due to conversion): 27 February after close of market. Both conversions will be rounded down to full shares CM.com and any remaining warrants will cease to exist. Under the terms of the warrants, DSCO is entitled to mandatorily repurchase warrants that are not exercised after a notice is served. This press release serves as the mandatory repurchase notice, with a term of 15 calendar days starting on the date hereof. The repurchase price is EUR 0.01 in cash. DSCO assumes that no shareholder prefers to receive the repurchase price, and will therefore convert all warrants at their maximum conversion price by default as set out above. (However, any shareholder that does not wish to convert his warrants should contact DSCO, surrender the shares that were transferred to him to DSCO, and DSCO will register him in its warrant register, and remit the repurchase price of EUR 0.01 on expiry of the repurchase notice). SHAREHOLDINGS At the completion of the business combination CM.com will receive over EUR 73 million in new capital. This inflow results after a total inflow of EUR 80m (app. EUR 55.0m of current DSCO shareholders; EUR 10m additional investment of large DSCO shareholders; EUR 15m of Teslin; and EUR 159k from the warrant conversion) and an outflow of EUR 7.0m related to the buyout from founders and costs of the warrant conversion. Upon completion of the Business Combination, and the conversion of all warrants and the special shares, as well as the additional investments as set out in the shareholders' circular dated 9 January 2020, and the issue of ordinary shares under the Employee Share Option Plan the total number of issued ordinary shares will be 26,345,9861. The distribution of these shares is set out in the table below: Shareholder Number of Stake in CM.com ordinary shares Former CM.com shares 17,737,498 67.3% - ClubCompany1 B.V. 7,618,749 28.9% - ClubCompany2 B.V. 7,618,749 28.9% - Additional investment large DSCO 1,000,000 3.8% shareholders - Teslin 1,500,000 5.7% Existing DSCO-shares 5,536,500 21.0% New shares based on full conversion of all DSCO warrants1 1,587,982 6.0% New shares based on full conversion of all 194,444 special shares 1,361,108 5.2% Shares reserved to distribute to CM.com staff 122,898 0.5% Total1 26,345,986 100.0% 1 Final number of shares depends on the exact number of warrants converted into ordinary shares 2 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. LOCKUPS The 16.6 million shares held by the founders of CM.com and the promoters of DSCO are subject to a 365-daylock-up starting at the completion of the business combination (i.e. expiring on 19 February 2021). The lock-ups are subject to certain customary carve-outs. ADMISSION T O LISTING DSCO will apply for admission to listing of all newly issued shares on Euronext Amsterdam, effective 21 February 2020. Admission of the new shares issued as a result of the conversion of warrants and special shares will be requested on the basis of section 5:4(1)(g) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wft). Admission of the new shares issued as a result of the business combination will be requested on the basis of section 1(5)(f) of the Prospectus Regulation. This press release, including the documents incorporated by reference herein, is intended as the exempted document as mentioned in that section. INCORP ORATION BY REFERENCE This press release incorporates by reference: the CM.com press release dated 17 February 2020 for the 2019 results, which can be found on www.cm.com/investor-relations/news/

the DSCO press release dated 24 January 2020 confirming 70% of shareholders have already granted a proxy to approve the business combination with CM.com, which can be found on www.dutchstarcompanies.com

the shareholders' circular dated 9 January 2020, which can be found on www.dutchstarcompanies.com

the CM.com prospectus dated 30 September 2019, which can be found on www.afm.nl

the DSCO prospectus dated 9 February 2018, which can be found on www.dutchstarcompanies.com PRESS AND INVESTOR INFORMATION Press contacts: Dutch Star Companies ONE: Bickerton, David Brilleslijper +31 (0)6 10942514 or press@dutchstar1.com Investor contacts: Dutch Star Companies ONE, David van Ass, Derk Hoek, Felix Snoeck Henkemans +31 (0)20 416 1303 or ir@dutchstar1.com RATIONALE FOR BUSINESS COMBINATION CM.com and DSCO believe that the business combination will provide additional capital to support and accelerate growth of CM.com, especially for the funding of investments in geographical sales and marketing expansion, but also to strengthen research and development and possible selective accretive acquisitions to ensure CM.com stays ahead of the fast-growing demand for Conversational Commerce. Furthermore, a listing on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange will significantly enhance CM.com's profile, create a new long-term shareholder base, provide the means to further incentivize key employees and attract new talent, and allow for 3 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. acquisition currency. The transaction offers CM.com immediate additional funds to capture current growth opportunities and can fuel the strategy and growth path in the long-run. In addition, the business combination will substantially strengthen CM.com's financial position, providing a healthy cash position to fuel further growth and make CM.com virtually debt-free. ABOUT DUTCH STAR COMP ANIES ONE The name Dutch Star Companies ONE (DSCO) refers to the objective of DSCO to raise capital and to acquire a significant minority stake in a single Dutch high performing 'star company' with principal business operations in Europe, preferably in the Netherlands. More information about DSCO can be found in the Prospectus dated 9 February 2018 which has been approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, the AFM and on the website at www.dutchstarcompanies.com. ABOUT CM.COM CM.com is a Conversational Commerce platform that connects enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions of consumers globally. The company provides messaging channels, such as RCS, SMS, WhatsApp and Apple Business Chat combined with a Customer Data Platform and other platform features. CM.com is a leading global CPaaS platform with integrated Payments functionality. ABOUT DUTCH STAR COMP ANIES ONE The name Dutch Star Companies ONE (DSCO) refers to the objective of DSCO to raise capital and to acquire a significant minority stake in a single Dutch high performing 'star company' with principal business operations in Europe, preferably in the Netherlands. More information about DSCO can be found in the Prospectus dated 9 February 2018 which has been approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, the AFM and on the website at www.dutchstarcompanies.com. ABOUT CM.COM CM.com is a Conversational Commerce platform that connects enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions of consumers globally. The company provides messaging channels, such as RCS, SMS, WhatsApp and Apple Business Chat combined with a Customer Data Platform and other platform features. CM.com is a leading global CPaaS platform with integrated Payments functionality. Almost ten thousand customers use CM.com's products with a view to deliver better marketing, better sales and better service to their consumers. More information about CM.com can be found on the website at www.cm.com. (the Company, and such securities, the Securities) in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This press release is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the Securities are only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (as defined in section 86(7) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) and who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this document and should not act or rely on it. 4 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus. The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of Securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area. With respect to any Member State of the European Economic Area (each a Relevant Member State), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of Securities requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant Member State. As a result, the Securities may only be offered in Relevant Member States (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation; or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purpose of this paragraph, the expression "offer of securities to the public" means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Securities to be offered so as to enable the investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the Securities and the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and includes any relevant delegated regulations. No action has been taken by the Company that would permit an offer of Securities or the possession or distribution of these materials or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Securities in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. The release, publication or distribution of these materials in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which they are released, published or distributed, should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. This press release may include statements, including the Company's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. 5 Attachments Original document

