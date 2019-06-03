Duty Free International : Notice Of Annual General Meeting 0 06/03/2019 | 05:44am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DUTY FREE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration Number: 200102393E) Notice of Annual General Meeting NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Duty Free International Limited ("Company") will be held at Cinnamon Room, Level 5, Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay, 177A River Valley Road, Singapore 179031 on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 11.00 a.m., for the following purpose: AS ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. To receive and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 28 February 2019 together with the Directors' Statement and the Auditors' Report thereon. (Resolution 1) 2. To re-elect the following Directors of the Company retiring pursuant to Regulation 104 of the Constitution of the Company and who, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election, as a Director of the Company: (a) General Tan Sri Dato' Seri Mohd Azumi bin Mohamed (Retired) (Resolution 2) (b) Mr Ong Bok Siong (Resolution 3) [See Explanatory Note (i)] 3. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of S$145,000 for the financial year ended 28 February 2019 (FY2018: S$145,000). (Resolution 4) 4. To re-appoint Messrs Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of the Company and to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. (Resolution 5) To transact any other ordinary business which may properly be transacted at an Annual General Meeting. AS SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions, with or without any modifications: Authority to allot and issue shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore ("Companies Act") and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST")

That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST (" Listing Manual "), the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to: (i) allot and issue shares in the Company (" Shares ") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, " Instruments ") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) options, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares in pursuance of any Instrument made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force, (the "Share Issue Mandate") provided that: the aggregate number of shares (including shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Ordinary Resolution) and Instruments to be issued pursuant to this Ordinary Resolution shall not exceed fifty per cent (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of shares and Instruments to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders of the Company shall not exceed twenty per cent (20%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below); (subject to such calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares and Instruments that may be issued under subparagraph (1) above, the percentage of issued shares and Instruments shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time of the passing of this Ordinary Resolution, after adjusting for: new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of the Instruments or any convertible securities; new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards outstanding and subsisting at the time of the passing of this Ordinary Resolution; and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares; in exercising the Share Issue Mandate conferred by this Ordinary Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST), all applicable legal requirements under the Act and the Constitution of the Company; and unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, the Share Issue Mandate shall continue in force (i) until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting (" AGM ") of the Company or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier or (ii) in the case of shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Ordinary Resolution, until the issuance of such shares in accordance with the terms of the Instruments. [See Explanatory Note (ii)] (Resolution 6) 7. Renewal of Share Purchase Mandate That for the purposes of Sections 76C and 76E of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to make purchases or otherwise acquire issued shares in the capital of the Company from time to time (whether by way of market purchases or off-market purchases on an equal access scheme) of up to ten per cent (10%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as ascertained as at the date of AGM of the Company) at the price of up to but not exceeding the Maximum Price as defined in the Appendix to the Notice of AGM dated 4 June 2019 ("Appendix"), in accordance with the authority and limits of the renewed Share Purchase Mandate set out in the Appendix, and this mandate shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier. [See Explanatory Note (iii)] (Resolution 7) BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Thum Sook Fun Company Secretary Singapore, 4 June 2019 Explanatory Notes: General Tan Sri Dato' Seri Mohd Azumi bin Mohamed (Retired) will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remains as the Chairman of the Nominating Committee and the Remuneration Committee, and a member of the Audit Committee. The Board considers him independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the

Listing Manual. The Ordinary Resolution 6 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of this AGM of the Company until the date of the next AGM of the Company, or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held or such authority is varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, whichever is the earlier, to issue shares, make or grant Instruments convertible into shares and to issue shares pursuant to such Instruments, up to a number not exceeding, in total, fifty per cent (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company, of which up to twenty per cent (20%) may be issued other than on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders of the Company.

For determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued, the percentage of issued shares in the capital of the Company will be calculated based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time this Resolution is passed after adjusting for new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of the Instruments or any convertible securities, the exercise of share options or the vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time when this Resolution is passed and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares. The Ordinary Resolution 7 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of this AGM until the next AGM of the Company or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier, to repurchase ordinary shares of the Company by way of market purchases or off-market purchases of up to ten per cent (10%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the Maximum Price as defined in the Appendix. The rationale for, the authority and limitation on, the sources of funds to be used for the purchase or acquisition including the amount of financing and the financial effects of the purchase or acquisition of ordinary shares by the Company pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate on the audited financial statements of the Group and the Company for the financial year ended 28 February 2019 are set out in greater detail in the

Appendix. Notes:- A Member of the Company (other than a Relevant Intermediary*) entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint not more than two (2) proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a Member of the Company. A Relevant Intermediary may appoint more than two (2) proxies, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by him (which number and class of shares shall be specified). The instrument appointing a proxy must be deposited at the registered office of the Company at 138 Cecil Street, #12-01A Cecil Court, Singapore 069538 not less than

72 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM. A Depositor shall not be regarded as a Shareholder of the Company entitled to attend the AGM and to speak and vote thereat unless his name appears on the Depository Register at least 72 hours before the AGM. *A Relevant Intermediary is:- a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act, Chapter 19 of Singapore or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds shares in that capacity; or a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore and who holds shares in that capacity; or the Central Provident Fund Board established by the Central Provident Fund Act, Chapter 36 of Singapore, in respect of shares purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under that Act providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the Central Provident Fund Board holds those shares in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE RETIRING DIRECTORS General Tan Sri Dato' Seri Mohd Azumi bin Mohamed (Retired) and Mr Ong Bok Siong (collectively, the "Retiring Directors"), who are retiring pursuant to Regulation 104 of the Constitution of the Company, will be seeking re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 20 June 2019 under Ordinary Resolutions 2 and 3 as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 4 June 2019. Pursuant to Rule 720(6) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Trading Securities Limited ("SGX-ST"), the information relating to the Retiring Directors set out in Appendix 7.4.1 as required under the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST is disclosed below: Name of the retiring Directors General Tan Sri Dato' Seri Mohd Azumi bin Ong Bok Siong Mohamed (Retired) Date of Appointment 7 January 2011 27 June 2013 Date of last re-appointment (if applicable) 29 June 2016 29 June 2016 Age 70 63 Country of principal residence Malaysia Malaysia Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of Not applicable Executive. He is tasked with executing responsibility strategic business directions set by the Board, and overseeing the operations and business development of the Group. Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Lead Independent Director, Nominating Committee Managing Director Chairman, Remuneration Committee Chairman and Audit Committee Member There is no change to the declaration or information which were previously made by the Retiring Directors pursuant to the Appendix 7.4.1 other than the changes as disclosed in their profiles. For further details of the Retiring Directors, please refer to their profile as set out in the Annual Report. Personal Data Privacy Where a member of the Company submits an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the AGM and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents) for the purpose of the processing and administration by the Company (or its agents) of proxies and representatives appointed for the AGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, proxy lists, minutes and other documents relating to the AGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, (iii) undertakes that the member will only use the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iv) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty. The member's personal data and the proxy's and/or representative's personal data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar and/or other agents or bodies for any of the Purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for the Company's verification and record purposes. Attachments Original document

