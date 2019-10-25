Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Subtitle Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Securities DUTY FREE INTERNATIONALLIMITED (DUTY FREE INTL)



Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 25, 2019 17:34

Submitted By Lee Sze Siang

Executive Director

Effective Date and Time of the event Oct 25, 2019 17:00

Description Share buy-back by way of market acquisition

Details

Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Jun 20, 2019

Section A

Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 120,550,039

Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange Date of Purchase Oct 25, 2019 Total Number of share purchased 350,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 350,000 Highest/ Lowest price per share Highest Price per share SGD0.162 Lowest Price per share SGD0.161 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 56,865.34

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage By way of Market Acquisition 7,301,300 0.6057 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0 Total 7,301,300 0.6057

Section D

Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 1,198,199,093