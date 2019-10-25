Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities
DUTY FREE INTERNATIONALLIMITED (DUTY FREE INTL)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 25, 2019 17:34
Submitted By
Lee Sze Siang
Executive Director
Effective Date and Time of the event
Oct 25, 2019 17:00
Description
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date
Jun 20, 2019
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase
120,550,039
Purchase By Market Acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase
Oct 25, 2019
Total Number of share purchased
350,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
350,000
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share
SGD0.162
Lowest Price per share
SGD0.161
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
56,865.34
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date
Number
Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition
7,301,300
0.6057
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0.0
Total
7,301,300
0.6057
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase
1,198,199,093
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase
30,999,300
Disclaimer
Duty Free International Limited published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:45:11 UTC
