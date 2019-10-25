Log in
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

0
10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities DUTY FREE INTERNATIONALLIMITED (DUTY FREE INTL)
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 25, 2019 17:34
Submitted By Lee Sze Siang
Executive Director
Effective Date and Time of the event Oct 25, 2019 17:00
Description Share buy-back by way of market acquisition
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Jun 20, 2019
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 120,550,039
Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase Oct 25, 2019
Total Number of share purchased 350,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 350,000
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share SGD0.162
Lowest Price per share SGD0.161
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 56,865.34
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition 7,301,300 0.6057
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0
Total 7,301,300 0.6057
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 1,198,199,093
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase 30,999,300

Disclaimer

Duty Free International Limited published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:45:11 UTC
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 592 M
Technical analysis trends DUTY FREE INTERNATIONAL LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,16  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bok Siong Ong Managing Director & Director
Adam Sani bin Abdullah Non-Executive Chairman
Sze Siang Lee Executive Director, Head-Finance & Services
Mohammed Azumi bin Mohamed Lead Independent Director
Soo Lin Chew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUTY FREE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-17.95%142
AENA S.M.E., S.A.20.88%27 314
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.47.58%20 420
GROUPE ADP0.66%18 290
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED29.72%13 447
FRAPORT18.92%7 615
