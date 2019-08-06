Log in
DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA

(DWS)
DWS & GmbH : HSBC to name Nicolas Moreau as CEO of asset management business - Sky News

08/06/2019 | 03:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nicolas Moreau, CEO of Deutsche Bank's asset management unit DWS, poses for pictures at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc will appoint Nicolas Moreau as the chief executive of the lender's $500 billion (£411.8 billion) asset management business, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Moreau, former head of Deutsche Bank's DWS unit, replaces Sridhar Chandrasekharan, who has run the business for the last eight years, Sky News said.

His appointment will be announced on Wednesday and he is expected to be based in Hong Kong, Sky News said.

Moreau will likely be given a mandate to explore a combination of the arm with a rival through a merger or a takeover, Sky News added.

HSBC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Stocks treated in this article : HSBC Holdings Plc, DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA -1.43% 28.975 Delayed Quote.25.78%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.18% 627.9 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 302 M
EBIT 2019 679 M
Net income 2019 483 M
Finance 2019 300 M
Yield 2019 5,56%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,39x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
Capitalization 5 795 M
Chart DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,56  €
Last Close Price 29,48  €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Asoka Wöhrmann Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Claire Peel Chief Financial Officer
Margret Suckale Member-Supervisory Board
Oliver Flade Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA25.78%6 578
BLACKROCK INC9.80%68 311
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-4.27%42 476
UBS GROUP-11.03%40 416
STATE STREET CORPORATION-14.70%20 045
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION12.17%19 196
