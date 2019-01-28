DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.01.2019 / 11:15

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2019 German: https://dws.com/de/unser-profil/ir/berichte-und-events/geschaeftsbericht/ English: https://dws.com/en-gb/Our-Profile/ir/reports-and-events/annual-report/ Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2019 German: https://dws.com/de/unser-profil/ir/berichte-und-events/geschaeftsbericht/ English: https://dws.com/en-gb/Our-Profile/ir/reports-and-events/annual-report/

