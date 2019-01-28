Log in
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/28/2019 | 05:30am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.01.2019 / 11:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2019 German: https://dws.com/de/unser-profil/ir/berichte-und-events/finanzberichte/ English: https://dws.com/Our-Profile/ir/reports-and-events/financial-results/


28.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Mainzer Landstaße 11-17
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.dws.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

769997  28.01.2019 

© EQS 2019
