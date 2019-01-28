|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
28.01.2019 / 11:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2019
German: https://dws.com/de/unser-profil/ir/berichte-und-events/finanzberichte/
English: https://dws.com/Our-Profile/ir/reports-and-events/financial-results/
